Raptive Partners with Intent IQ to Improve Publisher Monetization and Advertiser Reach

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intent IQ, a privacy-first identity resolution company, today announced a partnership with Raptive to deploy Intent IQ’s Bid Enhancement offering across Raptive’s publisher network.

Through the partnership, Raptive will integrate Intent IQ’s Bid Enhancement to improve bid performance and monetization across both environments where traditional identifiers are present—such as cookie-based browsers like Chrome—and environments where identifiers are limited or unavailable, including iOS and other ID-less inventory. This approach allows publishers to capture greater value from their audiences while enabling advertisers to reach high-value consumers more effectively at scale.

Intent IQ’s Bid Enhancement offering strengthens identity signals used in programmatic bidding, delivering immediate and durable revenue lift for publishers. Built to perform across a mix of identifier-rich and ID-less environments, the offering improves bid competitiveness and yield while supporting long-term monetization strategies as identity becomes an increasingly critical asset in digital advertising.

“This partnership with Raptive represents a powerful step forward in helping publishers unlock the full value of their audiences in a privacy-first world,” said Roy Shkedi, Chairman of Intent IQ. “By combining Raptive’s high-quality publisher ecosystem and recognized leadership in advancing industry standards with Intent IQ’s identity resolution technology, we’re unlocking stronger demand, better monetization, and measurable outcomes for both publishers and advertisers.”

Bid Enhancement delivers value across the marketplace by helping publishers maximize yield through improved identity accuracy and bid performance, while also enabling advertisers to reach hard-to-access audiences at scale. The offering is designed to operate seamlessly across today’s mixed-identity media ecosystem, ensuring consistent performance as platforms, privacy expectations, and standards continue to evolve.

“Intent IQ’s technology leadership and identity resolution solutions bring a differentiated approach to identity and signal enrichment that aligns perfectly with our mission to help creators and publishers thrive in a rapidly evolving ecosystem,” said Paul Bannister, Chief Strategy Officer at Raptive. “Together, we’re giving advertisers better ways to reach valuable audiences at scale while empowering publishers with improved yield, transparency, and future-proof monetization.”

Intent IQ’s Bid Enhancement offering is privacy-first and standards-compliant, supporting U.S. and international markets, including GDPR-regulated regions. The offering aligns with global privacy requirements and industry standards, ensuring publishers and advertisers can drive performance while respecting consumer consent and regulatory obligations.

About Intent IQ

Intent IQ is a privacy-first next generation identity resolution leader, whose technology empowers advertisers, publishers, and platforms to responsibly unlock the full potential of their data. It is backed by AlmondNet Group's IP portfolio which currently includes over 170 granted patents. Leveraging proprietary technology and security-forward infrastructure, Intent IQ's solutions are fueled by a powerful identity device graph that delivers unparalleled accuracy and scale, across multiple environments including cookieless, MAID-less and CTV. The company's solutions include privacy-friendly identity resolution, first party ID clustering technology, cookieless audience activation, bid enhancement and attribution. Intent IQ is headquartered in New York City and has a research and development center in Herzliya, Israel. For more information, visit https://www.IntentIQ.com .

About Raptive

Raptive is a new kind of media company built for content creators and home to one of the largest and most diverse audiences on the internet. Raptive combines its position as the world’s largest ad management platform with comprehensive monetization and audience support, enabling creators to turn their passions and talents into thriving independent companies and enduring brands. This creator-first model has paid creators $3.6 billion to date and propelled Raptive to become a top 10 online media property globally and #1 in Food, Family, and Lifestyle. Raptive is the premium partner to advertisers seeking authentic engagement with diverse and passionate audiences. To learn more about Raptive’s efforts to build a sustainable future for the internet, visit Raptive.com.

Intent IQ

Alexandra Levy

Silicon Alley Media

alex@siliconalley-media.com