Intent IQ integrates identity-driven performance at scale in Horizon Media's newly launched HorizonOS

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intent IQ, a leader in next-generation identity technology, today announced the company will integrate identity-driven performance at scale in Horizon Media's newly launched HorizonOS—the industry’s first marketing operating system built on an open, interoperable ecosystem of best-in-class technology partners.

HorizonOS operates as an interconnected system bringing together the intelligence triad - Horizon’s Blu Platform, AI tools, and human intelligence - and is fueled by HorizonOS Labs. Together, the innovative power of HorizonOS delivers data-driven-AI native marketing solutions so clients can make more accurate decisions tied to business outcomes. As part of the new operating system, Intent IQ provides a comprehensive and privacy-safe suite of identity solutions comprising audience targeting, access to premium publisher inventory, campaign activation, audience insights and attribution for programmatic traffic including hard-to-reach ID-less traffic.

These capabilities significantly expand a marketer’s addressable reach and improve performance at scale, particularly in those environments that lack traditional identifiers such as iOS, CTV and cookieless browsers. Together, those environments represent more than 50% of U.S. users’ digital device and browser touchpoints.

By interoperating with Intent IQ, HorizonOS’ Blu Platform can integrate ID-less user environments into its unified planning, activation, and measurement workflow. Additionally, Intent IQ connects Blu’s audience data to previously unaddressable users across iOS, CTV and other signal-constrained environments—expanding reach, improving efficiency, and driving stronger omnichannel outcomes.

“Intent IQ represents the type of partner we look to bring into the HorizonOS ecosystem—a market leading company whose innovative technology is helping to drive real performance across today’s fragmented media landscape,” said John Koenigsberg, EVP & Head of Product Partnerships, Horizon Media. “Their identity technology will help us to extend reach and improve outcomes, especially across ID-less environments and supports our goal of building solutions that deliver flexibility, scale, and growth for our clients.”

As an inaugural HorizonOS partner, Intent IQ supports a range of high-impact use cases, including:

Audience amplification : expanding the reach of prospecting campaigns to include users in iOS mobile web and In-App environments, as well as CTV and cookieless desktop browsers (Safari, Edge, Firefox, Chrome WebViews).



: expanding the reach of prospecting campaigns to include users in iOS mobile web and In-App environments, as well as CTV and cookieless desktop browsers (Safari, Edge, Firefox, Chrome WebViews). ID-less retargeting : Enabling remarketing and re-engagement campaigns in ID-less environments



: Enabling remarketing and re-engagement campaigns in ID-less environments Performance CTV: Driving CTV audiences down the purchase funnel by retargeting exposed CTV viewers on their iOS and other ID-less devices



Often associated with higher average household income, uncluttered media environments and less competitive bidding dynamics, ID-less audiences unlocked by Intent IQ help advertisers to meaningfully expand reach while achieving lower CPM clearing prices, Together, these capabilities drive stronger performance across the marketing funnel, delivering higher conversion rates, improved CPL and ROAS.

“HorizonOS pioneers an open media ecosystem, giving marketers de-risked access to best-of-breed media infrastructure that drives immediate and lasting results,” said Fabrice Beer-Gabel, Senior Vice President Strategy & Partnerships, Intent IQ. “With this partnership we’re empowering marketers to activate ID-less audiences as a core part of their media strategies, with the potential to double reach while exceeding performance goals”.

About Intent IQ

Intent IQ is a privacy-first next generation identity resolution leader, whose technology empowers advertisers, publishers, and platforms to responsibly unlock the full potential of their data. It is backed by AlmondNet Group's IP portfolio which currently includes over 170 granted patents. Leveraging proprietary technology and security-forward infrastructure, Intent IQ's solutions are fueled by a powerful identity device graph that delivers unparalleled accuracy and scale, across multiple environments including cookieless, MAID-less and CTV. The company's solutions include privacy-friendly identity resolution, first party ID clustering technology, cookieless audience activation, bid enhancement and attribution. Intent IQ is headquartered in New York City and has a research and development center in Herzliya, Israel. For more information, visit https://www.IntentIQ.com .

About Horizon Media Holdings

Horizon Media Holdings is the privately-held parent company of Horizon Media, the largest U.S. media agency and the largest independent globally, with additional portfolio companies including – Horizon Next (full-service marketing); Horizon Commerce (commerce and digital experiences); Horizon Business (consulting, media and creative); One Horizon (full-service advertising); HS&E (sports and experiential); and Blue Hour Studios (influencer agency). Horizon Media Holdings has a 50/50 partnership with Havas Media Network in the performance-driven agency network, Horizon Global. Horizon Holdings drives enterprise-level innovation, fosters collaboration across its portfolio, and explores new growth opportunities and technology solutions to help its clients navigate the shifting marketing challenges of today and tomorrow.

Intent IQ

Silicon Alley Media

alex@siliconalley-media.com



Horizon Media Holdings

Prince Communications

Dan Prince

dan@princecomms.com