VenHub to Ring Nasdaq Opening Bell on February 4th in Celebration of Market Debut

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VenHub Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: VHUB) (“VenHub” or the “Company”), a leader in fully autonomous Smart Store technology, today announced that it will ring the Nasdaq opening bell tomorrow, Wednesday, February 4, 2026, celebrating the Company’s recent debut on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker “VHUB.”

“We are excited to ring the opening bell for market trading which highlights our recent Nasdaq listing,” said Shahan Ohanessian, Founder & CEO of VenHub. “This moment is a celebration of the belief and support of our early investors who backed our vision from day one, alongside the hard work of our team members, partners and operators who brought our Smart Store from concept to real-world deployments.”

Ohanessian added, “We are focused on achieving sustainable growth and long-term value creation by further scaling deployments of our autonomous Smart Stores across targeted locations. Our Smart Stores are helping to make the future of unattended retail a reality today by delivering a secure, contactless retail experience that operates continuously and supports reliable, fully autonomous shopping within a compact, high-performance footprint.”

Further celebrating the Company’s recent listing, a scaled-down VenHub Smart Store was added to the Nasdaq MarketSite’s technology showcase which highlights innovation across Nasdaq listed companies. The Smart Store model on display at Nasdaq is a scaled version of the VenHub Smart Stores that are already operating in high-demand locations, including at Los Angeles Union Station and the LAX Metro Transit Center.

The opening bell ceremony will be broadcast live at 9:30 a.m. ET and live-streamed to Nasdaq's official channels. To view the live broadcast, visit https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony.

About VenHub

VenHub designs and builds autonomous Smart Stores that operate 24/7 without on-site staff. Each store combines robotic automation, real-time inventory tracking, and mobile-based checkout to provide secure, convenient retail access. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

To learn more, visit: www.VenHub.com

