Picogrid Wins a $9.3M Air Force Award for Its Open Integration Layer

The new contract supports long-term deployment of Picogrid’s Legion software with the Department of War.



EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picogrid , a leading developer of integrated systems technology, today announced a $9.3 million contract to modernize security operations at select U.S. Air Force installations. This award transitions Picogrid’s Legion software from pilot programs to a multi-year operational presence at key sites, ensuring they are protected by a unified, responsive command-and-control architecture.

To enhance installation security and situational awareness, this program provides a common operational picture for our Security Forces and other operators. It improves their effectiveness by integrating data from a wide array of existing sensor technologies into a unified system. This approach streamlines operations and strengthens the overall security of Air Force resources.

In November 2025 Letter to the Force, Gen. Kenneth S. Wilsbach, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, emphasized that "from logistics to networks, every part of our Air Force delivers combat power," noting that such capabilities are vital to "afford our Nation the ability to crush any adversary and win decisively."

Legion eliminates silos in current systems by orchestrating sensors and effects dispersed across different locations. It applies artificial intelligence-based analytics and disseminates real-time threat awareness to multiple mission systems, ensuring that Airmen on the ground have the situational awareness necessary to protect personnel and assets.

Picogrid’s approach breaks away from traditional defense models. Driven by a product-led thesis, the company provides a flexible software architecture that acts as a reusable foundation for any military mission. Crucially, Picogrid does not attempt to own the entire technology stack. It does not build the sensors or the weapons.

Instead, the company relies on the Picogrid Partner Program . This ecosystem has grown to over 50 third-party vendors who provide best-in-class drones, sensors, robotics, and other weapons systems. By focusing on integration in a vendor-agnostic manner, Picogrid ensures that the military always has access to the best technology on the market.

“The new operational imperative is speed, and our team partners with vendors to integrate their solutions into Department of War C2 applications faster than anyone else,” said Martin Slosarik, Co-Founder and Head of Growth at Picogrid. “We achieve that speed through neutrality. We don't rebuild what is already on the market—we collaborate. Whether it’s a commercial giant, a trusted legacy prime, or a defense startup, we provide the glue that makes their systems work together.”

The award represents another significant achievement in Picogrid’s rapid growth across the Department of War. It follows collaborations with major defense vendors, such as Palantir and Northrop Grumman , and validation in the U.S. Department of War and NATO exercises.

The Air Force awarded the $9.3 million under SBIR Phase III authority. This mechanism fast-tracks technologies that have already succeeded in pilots, allowing the service to skip bureaucratic delays and immediately scale the solution for operational use.

