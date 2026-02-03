Commercial Vehicle Market Showed Signs of Rebalancing in Q4 2025

Chico, CA, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Work Truck Solutions ®, the leading commercial vehicle authority, has released its Q4 2025 Commercial Vehicle Market Analysis, revealing improvement across the new commercial vehicle sector with continued recalibration in the used and BEV markets. Several indicators point toward further signs of alignment between new vehicle inventory and buyer demand, however, shifting segment dynamics in the used market, including elevated Days‑to‑Turn (DTT), underscore the need for ongoing scrutiny as the industry enters 2026.

New Work Truck and Van Market

New commercial vehicle pricing edged up only 0.8% Quarter over Quarter (QoQ) and remained essentially flat Year over Year (YoY), ending Q4 at an average final price of $58,965. Inventory per dealer rose slightly from Q3 (up 1.2%) and held steady YoY.

Sales (movement) per dealer increased significantly, climbing 14.8% QoQ and YoY, demonstrating a strong signal of continued operational demand as businesses closed out the year. Meanwhile, DTT declined modestly from 202 to 199 days (–1.5% QoQ), though it remains elevated compared to Q4 2024 (+30.1% YoY), despite dropping more than 7 percentage points compared to YoY metrics from last quarter.

These combined indicators suggest improved alignment between inventory and buyer demand; however, because DTT relative to sales is still at a historic high, and the flattening trend is only 3 quarters long, this alignment is in the early stages.

Used Work Truck and Van Market

Used commercial vehicle pricing, which had shown an overall declining trend since Q2 of 2022, has turned around with prices rising 2.4% QoQ and 3.3% YoY to an average final price of $37,024. Inventory per dealer increased modestly (up 3.7% QoQ and YoY), while sales per dealer remained unchanged across both quarterly and annual comparisons. Median mileage continued declining, dropping 5.0% QoQ and 5.1% YoY.

Although used inventory increased slightly, the drop in median mileage suggests more desirable units are returning to the market. This shift in mix is contributing to higher prices, even as overall movement remains steady.

DTT rose slightly to 55 days, up 1.9% QoQ and 5.8% YoY, indicating that although demand for used vehicles remains steady, buyers may be taking longer to accept the higher prices and pull the trigger on purchasing.

Commercial BEV Market Insights

New battery electric vehicle (BEV) pricing increased 0.8% QoQ but declined 1.8% YoY, ending the quarter at an average final price of $53,647. Used BEV pricing continued to soften, falling 2.9% QoQ and 6.5% YoY. Small data sets and volatile market conditions in the BEV segment continue to defy meaningful trend definitions.

Industry Perspective

Across 2025, the commercial vehicle market moved steadily toward equilibrium, with the new and used segments each finding their own rhythm.

Despite a third-quarter dip, new vehicle inventory held remarkably steady over the 12‑month period, even as DTT surged early in the year before flattening in Q3 and easing in Q4. At the same time, sales (movement) strengthened quarter by quarter, revealing a rebuilding of operational demand. 2025 prices also dipped in the third quarter, but finished on an uptick. All signs that buyers and sellers are coming into alignment.

The used market followed a different but equally telling arc: inventory remained relatively stable for the year, median mileage for vehicles declined YoY, and prices trended upward overall after a mid‑year dip. Relatively steady movement throughout the year suggests buyers responded to the improved quality of available units rather than reacting to price shifts, creating one of the most predictable and balanced segments of 2025.

“The Q4 data shows encouraging signs, which echo what we’re hearing from dealers, particularly in the new vehicle market where sales strengthened and Days‑to‑Turn ticked downward,” said Aaron Johnson, CEO of Work Truck Solutions. “That said, the story is still nuanced. Elevated Year-over-Year DTT metrics for both new and used commercial vehicles, and shifting segment‑level dynamics, remind us that alignment between inventory and buyer demand remains a work in progress.”

Johnson added, “Dealers who stay agile — optimizing their inventory mix, refining pricing and targeting strategies, and leveraging digital merchandising — will be best positioned to succeed as the market continues to evolve. Visibility and adaptability remain essential advantages.”

About Work Truck Solutions

Work Truck Solutions provides a smart technology platform that enables all stakeholders in the commercial vehicle ecosystem - dealers, OEMs, upfitters, and distributors - to efficiently serve the businesses and fleet managers who need work trucks and vans. With innovative solutions covering numerous areas such as one-stop inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing, Work Truck Solutions helps those in the commercial vehicle space, no matter their role in the supply chain, increase visibility and efficiency so businesses can focus on doing their jobs.

