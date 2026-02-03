Kerry Expands Use of ISNetworld® to Further Standardize Contractor Management and Enhance Safety Across Canadian Operations

DALLAS, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISN , the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced Kerry , a global food and beverage company expanded its use of ISNetworld to its Laval, Quebec location. The partnership has helped Kerry’s Laval site streamline its contractor management processes, enhance health and safety practices, and align with corporate initiatives across North America.

“Implementing ISN at Laval represents an important step toward standardizing contractor management processes while reinforcing Kerry’s commitment to health and safety,” said Martin Lesperance, Engineering & Production Director at Kerry. “This expansion helps align Kerry’s contractor management strategy across North America and supports a more consistent, proactive approach to contractor compliance.”

Kerry initially implemented ISNetworld in the United States. The Laval site was acquired by Kerry in 2020 and is Kerry’s third location in Quebec to implement ISNetworld. The Laval ISNetworld implementation has helped drive consistency across Kerry’s operations and improve worker safety. Kerry is continuing to leverage ISNetworld tools and services at the Laval Quebec site, including the Online Training tool to administer site-specific safety trainings.

“Kerry is scaling contractor management best practices across its operations and doing so with clear intention to improve contractor qualification process across North America,” said Kim Ritchie, Executive Vice President of Canadian Operations at ISN. “ISN is proud to support the Laval, Quebec team in aligning with corporate standards while maintaining site-specific and regional requirements.”

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with 25 years of experience connecting 900 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 90,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld ®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One ®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower ®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 12 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com .

About Kerry

Kerry is a world leading taste and nutrition partner for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. Kerry innovates with its customers to create great-tasting products, with improved nutrition and functionality, while ensuring a better impact for the planet. The company’s leading consumer insights, global RD&A team of 1,100+ food scientists, and extensive global footprint enables it to solve customers' complex challenges with differentiated solutions. Kerry is driven to be its customers' most valued partner, creating a world of sustainable nutrition, and will reach over two billion consumers with sustainable nutrition solutions by 2030. For more information, visit kerrygroup.com .