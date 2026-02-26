Transparency-One® Emphasizes Importance of Supply Chain Traceability at “Trust in Beef” Panel

DALLAS, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency-One , ISN®’s responsible sourcing platform built to help bring transparency to supply chain management, recently collaborated with Nestlé, Maple Valley Farms, and Farm Journal to discuss the future of the United States’ beef industry. The event focused on the importance of responsible sourcing through supply chain traceability, welcoming over 100 attendees from notable brands across the CPG, Food, Beverage, and Retail space.

Industry leaders participated in a panel discussion centered on responsible sourcing and regulatory readiness and explored consumers’ increasing demand for transparency amid the beef supply chain’s notoriously complex model. Panelists outlined what it takes to create a transparency story from ranch to retail, underscoring meaningful transparency is achievable by gaining a clear view of suppliers and potential ranchers within the supply chain.

“The beef industry has built a strong foundation in stewardship, animal health, and food safety. With the right strategy and partners, it can continue to meet evolving responsible sourcing expectations,” said Brittany Sizemore, Senior Vice President at Transparency-One. “Aligned expectations for transparency and product origin through practical approaches can help provide brands a clear view of suppliers without duplicative reporting or added friction across the value chain.”

Beyond industry perspectives, the conversation addressed the need for stronger value chain partnerships, challenging retailers, brands, and partners to align on shared transparency and product origin expectations.

For more information on Transparency-One’s best-in-class supply chain mapping software and services, visit transparency-one.com.

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 25 years of experience connecting 900 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 90,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld ®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One ®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 12 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com .

