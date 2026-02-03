Lawmatics Launches QualifyAI, Redefining the First Decision in Law Firm Intake

San Diego, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lawmatics, the leading CRM for law firms, today announced the full launch of QualifyAI, an AI agent designed to help law firms convert more inquiries into signed clients. Following a successful beta with active Lawmatics customers, QualifyAI is now available to all customers as an add-on feature.

For growing firms, lead intake is one of the highest-leverage points in the business — and one of the easiest places for potential revenue to leak. When responses are delayed or qualification standards vary from one team member to another, good-fit prospects slip away while poor-fit inquiries consume valuable time. As a result, marketing dollars are spent generating volume that doesn’t turn into cases that fit a firm’s preferred client profile. QualifyAI brings structure and consistency to this first critical decision, enabling firms to evaluate lead quality immediately and act with greater speed and precision.

“Lead intake can make or break a law firm’s growth,” said Lawmatics co-founder and CEO Matt Spiegel. “If you’re slow to respond, don’t have that much information about a prospect, or don’t realize a lead isn’t a fit until you already have a contract ready, you’re simply not going to convert as many leads into paying clients.”

With QualifyAI, firms define their own qualification criteria — including accepted practice areas, disqualifiers, and key intake signals — and an AI agent applies that logic consistently across every evaluated inquiry. Each recommendation includes clear, explainable reasoning, giving intake teams visibility into why a lead was scored a certain way and allowing firms to refine their criteria over time. This feedback-driven approach helps firms continuously improve how leads are evaluated as the firm evolves, and instills confidence that the first decision made during intake is the right one.

“Our team used to spend hours reviewing leads one by one. Now, QualifyAI in Lawmatics does the first pass for us,” said Jay Stefani, managing partner of Levinson & Stefani and a Lawmatics customer who participated in the beta. “I don’t have to review every lead myself, and I know the system is qualifying cases the way our firm would. It saves time and helps us respond to good leads faster.”

QualifyAI works natively inside the Lawmatics platform, integrating directly with existing workflows and automations. Firms can use QualifyAI’s recommendations to automatically trigger routing, follow-ups, and next steps — ensuring high-quality leads are prioritized immediately.

The full launch of QualifyAI builds on a series of recent Lawmatics releases focused on helping law firms convert more qualified clients through automation and AI-powered speed to lead. To assist the transition from qualified lead to signed client, Lawmatics has also expanded its ecosystem with deeper integrations into legal practice management platforms such as Filevine, 8am MyCase, and LEAP, with a SmartAdvocate integration coming soon.







