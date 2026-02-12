Lawmatics Announces New Partnership With Filevine to Streamline Intake-to-Case Management Workflows

San Diego, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lawmatics, the leading CRM for law firms, today announced a new official partnership with Filevine, an AI-native legal operating intelligence system designed for modern legal teams. The partnership deepens collaboration between the two companies and allows for direct API access, enabling faster integration performance, stronger capabilities, and a more reliable path from client intake to active case management.

The Lawmatics–Filevine partnership eliminates the need for repetitive manual data transfers and creates more dependable hand-offs throughout the client lifecycle. Law firms increasingly rely on multiple systems to run their practices, but when those systems don’t stay in sync, teams pay the price in duplicate work, inconsistent information, and avoidable operational risk. As firms grow, operational drag compounds quickly: small data gaps become delays, delays become bottlenecks, and bottlenecks reduce responsiveness.

“Our job as a platform is to make day-to-day work easier for the people running a firm,” said Matt Spiegel, co-founder and CEO of Lawmatics. “Partnerships like this at the product and engineering levels help teams within law firms stay aligned, and they help legal clients have a consistent and responsive experience from the word go.”

"We are excited that Lawmatics has become a Filevine Certified Integration Partner," said Erik Bermudez, VP strategic partnerships at Filevine. "This underscores Lawmatics' and Filevine's commitment to bring integrations to the client experience that deliver true value."

The integration is already live and available for customers of both Lawmatics and Filevine.

This partnership reflects Lawmatics’ continued investment in supporting firms through high-volume intake and day-to-day operations, including the release of QualifyAI to support faster, more consistent lead evaluation; event management and round robin lead assignment to coordinate schedules and reduce bottlenecks; and a new mobile app to keep work moving while legal professionals are away from their desks. Lawmatics also maintains SOC 2 Type II and HIPAA compliance to support firms that handle sensitive client information at scale, and it continues to grow a robust network of native integrations so firms can connect the core tools they already depend on without adding operational complexity.

