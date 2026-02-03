Clermont-Ferrand, February 3rd, 2026

COMPAGNIE GÉNÉRALE DES ÉTABLISSEMENTS MICHELIN

Michelin to acquire Flexitallic, accelerating growth in

Polymer Composite Solutions

Michelin announces the acquisition of Flexitallic to develop its leadership in the Sealing segment.

Polymer Composite Solutions accelerates growth, will soon become a specific reporting segment in Group’s financial communication.

Deal fully financed in cash, financial strength intact; closing expected in H1 2026.





In line with its “Michelin in Motion 2030” strategy, the Group is leveraging its know-how and expertise to expand into new high value-added markets. Flexitallic represents a strong strategic fit, as both parties share the same commitment to innovation and high-quality products while operating worldwide, creating strong synergies for future growth.

Based in Houston, Texas, Flexitallic is a global leader in sealing solutions providing high-performance gaskets to critical sectors such as energy and chemical industry, and is renowned for the reliability and exceptional resistance of its products in extreme environments where safety is paramount. Operating across seventeen facilities worldwide, Flexitallic manufactures a comprehensive range of composite gaskets, sheet products, and specialty filler materials.

This acquisition would significantly broaden Michelin’s sealing portfolio and market reach, notably by increasing access to the aftermarket. Flexitallic employs approximately 1,200 people and achieved sales of ~220 million USD in 2025.

The transaction is expected to close in H1 2026, subject to customary closing adjustments and merger control clearance. It will be financed from available cash, for an undisclosed amount.

