Suntex Enterprises Inc. Announces Formation of Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Red Spur Land & Ranch Co., Focused on Raw Land Acquisition and Development

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suntex Enterprises Inc. (OTC: SNTX) today announced the formation of Red Spur Land & Ranch Co., a wholly owned subsidiary established to pursue the acquisition, holding, and development of raw land assets in high-growth regions.

Red Spur Land & Ranch Co. will serve as Suntex’s dedicated real estate platform, targeting strategic land positions with long-term appreciation potential and development optionality. The subsidiary will evaluate opportunities including large-tract acquisitions, ranch properties, development corridors, and underutilized land positioned for future residential, commercial, agricultural, or mixed-use value creation.

Suntex is currently reviewing multiple potential land opportunities exceeding 100 acres that align with Red Spur’s acquisition criteria. No definitive agreements have been executed at this time.

“Land is one of the most durable and dependable asset classes in the world,” said Javier Leal, CEO of Suntex Enterprises. “Red Spur Land & Ranch Co. gives Suntex a focused vehicle to acquire strategic real estate positions that can be held, improved, developed, or monetized over time. This is about owning quality dirt in the right paths of growth and creating long-term value for the company.”

Red Spur will evaluate acquisitions in markets experiencing infrastructure expansion, population migration, and commercial development activity, with an emphasis on properties that offer multiple future use cases. The subsidiary may also engage in selective land improvements, entitlement processes, and development partnerships where appropriate to enhance asset value.

The establishment of Red Spur is intended to provide Suntex with a structured platform for managing real property assets as part of its broader portfolio of operating subsidiaries. Over time, tangible asset holdings may contribute to the company’s overall asset base and corporate development initiatives.

By forming Red Spur as a standalone subsidiary, Suntex creates operational clarity around its real estate initiatives while maintaining flexibility to scale land holdings as opportunities arise.

About Suntex Enterprises Inc.

Suntex Enterprises Inc. (OTC: SNTX) is a diversified holding company focused on acquiring and operating businesses across multiple sectors including manufacturing, construction services, and real estate through its wholly owned subsidiaries. The company’s strategy centers on acquiring, building, and operating asset-backed and revenue-producing businesses designed to support long-term corporate growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements regarding potential land acquisitions, future asset holdings, and corporate development initiatives. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. No assurances can be given that any contemplated transactions will be completed. Suntex undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

MEDIA CONTACT

JA Development & Construction Media Relations

Info@JADevelopmentLLC.com

SOCIAL

X: @SuntexEnt25 | @JA_Development

InvestorWire Service Contact:

IBN

Austin, Texas

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com