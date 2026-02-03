Silvercrest Asset Management Group Ranked #6 in Nasdaq eVestment’s Q4 2025 Brand Awareness Rankings among Consultants in Mid-Sized Firm Peer Universe

NEW YORK, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SAMG) is pleased to announce that the firm was ranked #6 in Q4 2025 among consultants in Nasdaq eVestment’s Brand Awareness Rankings within the mid-sized firm category (AUM $2.5 billion to $40 billion), which comprises nearly 400 firms. Nasdaq eVestment’s quarterly Brand Awareness Rankings benchmark asset managers’ visibility by measuring asset owner and consultant engagement with firm and product profiles on the Nasdaq eVestment platform.

Allen Gray, Global Head of Institutional Business at Silvercrest, remarked, “We believe brand awareness is earned over time through consistent investment outcomes, high-quality client service, and transparency. We appreciate the acknowledgement from the consultant community.”

Silvercrest continues to expand its institutional business and deepen consultant partnerships across regions, supported by long-tenured investment teams and a multi-asset platform serving institutional and high-net-worth clients.

About Silvercrest Asset Management

Silvercrest was founded in April 2002 as an independent, employee-owned registered investment adviser. With offices in New York, Boston, Virginia, Atlanta, New Jersey, California, and Wisconsin, Silvercrest provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. As of September 30, 2025, the firm reported assets under management of $37.6 billion. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC (the “firm”) is the principal operating subsidiary of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc.

Contact:

J. Allen Gray

Managing Director, Global Head of Institutional Business

212-649-0765

agray@silvercrestgroup.com