3 February 2026

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

NAV announcement

As at close of business on 30 January 2026, the ex-dividend unaudited Net Asset Value (“NAV”) for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc was 33.33 pence per Ordinary share.

The reported NAV is ex-dividend a final dividend of 1 penny per Ordinary share payable in relation to the year ended 30 September 2025 and a special dividend of 2 pence per Ordinary share, both of which will be paid on 13 February 2026 to those shareholders on the Company’s register on 9 January 2026. 

The unaudited cum-dividend NAV was 36.33 pence per Ordinary share.

For further information, please contact:

Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited
Abbe Martineau		aimvct@canaccord.com
+44 20 7523 4525

 

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31        


