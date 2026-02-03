Granite Credit Union Opens First Branch in Davis County

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Credit Union has opened its new Clearfield Branch location, marking the credit union’s 13th branch location, its fourth branch inside Rancho Markets, and its first location in Davis County.

The Clearfield Branch located at 580 State St, Clearfield, UT 84015, continues Granite Credit Union’s longstanding partnership with Rancho Markets and reflects a shared commitment to expanding access to financial services for Latino and Hispanic communities, while supporting Granite’s continued growth into new markets.

Located inside Rancho Markets, the Clearfield Branch is a full-service location offering everyday banking services, lending solutions, and personalized financial support.

Branch Hours:

Monday–Friday: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.





A ribbon cutting ceremony is planned for March 11, with a larger grand opening celebration to be held at a later date.

Ellie Hernandez, Branch Manager of the Clearfield Branch, shared her excitement for the team and the community:

“I’m excited to lead our team as we open this new location and begin serving the Clearfield community,” said Hernandez. “This branch allows us to be more accessible and better support members with financial solutions that meet their needs.”

Eli Madrigal, owner of Rancho Markets, emphasized the impact of the ongoing partnership:

“Our partnership with Granite Credit Union continues to provide real value to the communities we serve,” said Madrigal. “Having a credit union inside our stores improves access to financial services for Hispanic families and small businesses and represents a long-term investment in the community.”

The Clearfield Branch reinforces Granite Credit Union’s commitment to community-focused growth and expanding access to financial services across Utah.

For more information about Granite Credit Union, visit www.granite.org.

About Granite Credit Union

Founded in 1935, Granite Credit Union serves over 40,000 members, has 13 branch locations, and over $900 million in assets. Committed to helping members achieve their financial goals, Granite Credit Union offers a variety of financial products and services, including competitive rates, flexible lending options, and personalized financial guidance. With a vision of "always there... so you can make life happen," the credit union strives to empower members with the tools and support they need to succeed financially. Members enjoy access to secure mobile banking services, online tools, and personalized in-branch assistance at locations across Utah. Granite Credit Union is dedicated to positively impacting the communities it serves through financial education, trusted relationships, and exceptional service. Granite Credit Union is always there... so you can make life happen.

