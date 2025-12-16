Granite Credit Union and Davis Education Foundation Surprise 63 Kindergarten Students with New Shoes

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Credit Union, in partnership with the Davis Education Foundation, brought holiday magic to 63 kindergarten students at Layton Elementary during the school’s cherished “Elves and the Shoemaker” event. Each child received a new pair of shoes and a wrapped gift placed quietly on their desks while they enjoyed watching the classic story Elves and the Shoemaker.

The event has been a beloved tradition in Davis School District for more than a decade, helping ensure students from low-income households receive a meaningful and essential gift during the holiday season. This year marks Granite Credit Union’s first time sponsoring and participating in the celebration.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

“As a credit union, we believe in being always there so you can make life happen, and that includes supporting the youngest members of our community,” said Mary Woodard, Vice President of Business Development at Granite Credit Union. “Seeing the joy on these students’ faces is priceless. We are grateful to the Davis Education Foundation and Layton Elementary for inviting us to be part of such a heartwarming tradition.”

During the event, members of Granite Credit Union’s marketing and business development teams joined volunteers and board members from the Davis Education Foundation, along with teachers and staff from Layton Elementary, to place gifts on each child’s desk. When students returned to their classrooms, they discovered new shoes selected specifically in their sizes.

Kara Toone, Executive Director of the Davis Education Foundation, shared her appreciation for Granite Credit Union’s involvement and the impact of the program.

“For many of these students, receiving a new pair of shoes is not only exciting — it is truly meaningful,” said Toone. “This event reminds children that their community cares deeply about them. We are incredibly grateful for Granite Credit Union’s partnership and for all of the volunteers who help make this tradition possible year after year.”

The “Elves and the Shoemaker” event continues to create memorable moments of joy, connection, and support for students who need it most, strengthening community ties and ensuring every child feels valued during the holiday season.

To learn more about Granite Credit Union, please visit: granite.org .

To learn more the foundation, please visit: Davis Education Foundation

About Granite Credit Union

Founded in 1935, Granite Credit Union serves over 37,000 members, has 12 branch locations, and over $900 million in assets. Committed to helping members achieve their financial goals, Granite Credit Union offers a variety of financial products and services, including competitive rates, flexible lending options, and personalized financial guidance. With a vision of "always there... so you can make life happen," the credit union strives to empower members with the tools and support they need to succeed financially. Members enjoy access to secure mobile banking services, online tools, and personalized in-branch assistance at locations across Utah. Granite Credit Union is dedicated to positively impacting the communities it serves through financial education, trusted relationships, and exceptional service. Granite Credit Union is always there... so you can make life happen.

About Davis Education Foundation

Our mission is to break down barriers to learning, create opportunities for every student, and build strong community connections through giving. We aim to be the go-to nonprofit for student-centered giving, empowering students to reach their full potential. We're passionate about boosting student success through collaborative financial partnerships, expanding educational opportunities across literacy, math, science, the arts, and technology, and celebrating excellence by recognizing outstanding achievements in education. We focus on meeting essential needs to improve students' quality of life and ensure academic success. Our commitment to building effective partnerships with businesses, agencies, parents, and the community helps us raise funds and awareness and we pride ourselves on managing and allocating those funds efficiently and responsibly.

