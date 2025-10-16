Granite Credit Union Granite Credit Union Donates $4,000 to Granite Education Foundation

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Credit Union reaffirmed its long-standing commitment to education and community support with a $4,000 donation to the Granite Education Foundation during Skyline High School’s Senior Night football game. The check presentation was made to Jadee Talbot, Chief Executive Officer of the Granite Education Foundation, and Ben Horsley, Superintendent of the Granite School District.

This donation represents Granite Credit Union’s ongoing dedication to supporting students and educators through initiatives that encourage learning, teamwork, and personal growth—both in the classroom and beyond.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

“For over 90 years, Granite Credit Union has remained committed to championing educational causes and investing in the future of our communities,” said Mark Young, president of Granite Credit Union. “Our partnership with the Granite Education Foundation helps ensure students have the tools, resources, and recognition they need to thrive.”

“Granite Credit Union has been an incredible partner in supporting our mission to meet the needs of students and teachers throughout the district,” shared Jadee Talbot, chief executive officer at the Granite Education Foundation. “Their commitment goes far beyond financial support—it’s a genuine investment in our kids, their dreams, and their future success.”

Throughout the 2025 football season, Granite Credit Union celebrated 16 students from eight local high schools as “Students of the Week.” These students were nominated by their coaches for their exceptional teamwork, leadership, and academic achievement.

In 2025 alone, Granite Credit Union has donated more than $50,000 to schools and education-focused programs throughout its communities. The $4,000 donation to the Granite Education Foundation reinforces the credit union’s ongoing support of the Granite School District’s mission to foster excellence in education.

