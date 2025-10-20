Granite Credit Union Celebrates International Credit Union Day and 90 Years of Service

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Credit Union hosted a ceremonial ribbon cutting at its corporate headquarters, celebrating International Credit Union Day (ICU Day), and nine decades of service, growth, and community impact.

Granite Credit Union is proud to join credit unions around the world as they celebrated International Credit Union (ICU) Day® on October 16, 2025. This event recognizes the spirit of “Cooperation for a Prosperous World.” This year’s theme reflects the collective strength of credit unions worldwide and the difference they make in helping people achieve financial well-being.

“As we celebrate both International Credit Union Day and 90 years of service in Utah, we’re reminded that our strength lies in community and member trust,” said Mark Young, president of Granite Credit Union. “The cooperative model empowers people through shared ownership and mutual purpose. We’re honored to be part of a movement that puts people over profits.”

Founded in 1935 by a small group of educators from the Granite School District, Granite Credit Union has grown to serve nearly 40,000 members across 10 Utah counties, with 12 branches and over $900 million in assets. The credit union continues to expand its reach and accessibility through initiatives like its Juntos Avanzamos designation, which recognizes a deep commitment to serving Hispanic and underserved communities.

Observed annually since 1948, International Credit Union Day is organized by the World Council of Credit Unions (WOCCU) and celebrates the global movement of more than 375 million members across 87,000 credit unions in 118 countries. This day highlights the enduring philosophy of “people helping people” and the positive impact of financial cooperatives worldwide.

Granite Credit Union remains dedicated to that same mission—empowering individuals, strengthening neighborhoods, and building a more prosperous future for all Utahns. They are “always there… so you can make life happen.”

