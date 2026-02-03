H&R Block Reports Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Results

— Revenue Increased 11% —
— Reaffirms Full Year Outlook —
KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) (the "Company") today released financial results1 for its fiscal 2026 second quarter ended December 31, 2025.
"Across the business, we've made tangible improvements this season, whether receiving assistance from a tax professional or filing using our award-winning online tax product," said Curtis Campbell, president and chief executive officer. "We are elevating the value we deliver through expert‑led, technology‑enabled experiences that are increasingly supported by thoughtful AI integration. In a year of heightened uncertainty for many filers, our client‑first strategy and disciplined execution keep us focused on durable growth and long‑term value."
Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Results and Key Financial Metrics
"We delivered double‑digit revenue growth in the quarter and reaffirmed our full‑year outlook, reflecting the strength of our year-to-date performance," said Tiffany Mason, chief financial officer. "The performance across Assisted, DIY, and Wave demonstrates solid execution, and our financial fundamentals and commitment to disciplined capital allocation position us to deliver meaningful long‑term value."
The Company reminds readers that its business is highly seasonal, and second quarter results consistently reflect this pattern. Historically, this period contributes modestly to annual revenue and typically generates a net loss.
For the second quarter, the Company delivered total revenue of $198.9 million, an increase of $19.8 million, or 11.1%, versus the prior year. The increase was primarily the result of higher volume and net average charge (NAC) in the assisted category, strong growth in Wave subscription revenue and payments volume, and increased DIY software sales.
Total operating expenses of $497.7 million increased by $25.4 million, or 5.4%, as expected, versus the prior year. The increase was primarily due to higher field wages as a result of higher assisted revenue and increased consulting costs.
Net loss from continuing operations improved by $0.9 million, or 0.4%, to ($241.6) million.
Loss per share from continuing operations2 increased 6.7% to ($1.91), and adjusted loss per share from continuing operations2 increased 6.4% to ($1.84), due to fewer shares outstanding as a result of share repurchases, partially offset by an improved net loss.
Capital Allocation
The Company reported the following related to its capital structure:
- Year to date, the Company has returned $507.7 million to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases.
- The Company has approximately $700 million remaining on its $1.5 billion share repurchase program.
Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook Reaffirmed
The Company continues to expect:
- Revenue to be in the range of $3.875 to $3.895 billion.
- EBITDA3 to be in the range of $1.015 to $1.035 billion.
- Effective tax rate to be approximately 25%.
- Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share3 to be in the range of $4.85 to $5.00.
1All amounts in this release are unaudited. Unless otherwise noted, all comparisons refer to the current period compared to the corresponding prior year period.
2All per share amounts are based on fully diluted shares at the end of the corresponding period. The Company reports non-GAAP financial measures of performance, including adjusted earnings per share (EPS), earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, free cash flow, and free cash flow yield, which it considers to be useful metrics for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of the Company. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Information" below for more information regarding financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).
3Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations are non-GAAP financial measures. Future period non-GAAP outlook includes adjustments for items not indicative of our core operations, which may include, without limitation, items described in the below section titled “Non-GAAP Financial Information” and in the accompanying tables. Such adjustments may be affected by changes in ongoing assumptions and judgments, as well as nonrecurring, unusual, or unanticipated charges, expenses or gains, or other items that may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. The exact amounts of these adjustments are not currently determinable but may be significant. It is therefore not practicable to provide the comparable GAAP measures or reconcile this non-GAAP outlook to the most comparable GAAP measures.
|FINANCIAL RESULTS
|(unaudited, in 000s - except per share amounts)
|Three months ended December 31,
|Six months ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|REVENUES:
|U.S. tax preparation and related services:
|Assisted tax preparation
|$
|55,919
|$
|48,380
|$
|104,563
|$
|91,343
|Royalties
|5,108
|3,499
|10,957
|9,351
|DIY tax preparation
|16,807
|13,744
|20,552
|16,980
|Refund Transfers
|638
|637
|1,481
|1,497
|Peace of Mind® Extended Service Plan
|16,231
|16,145
|39,740
|39,242
|Tax Identity Shield®
|4,244
|4,013
|8,366
|7,922
|Other
|12,845
|11,824
|26,321
|25,633
|Total U.S. tax preparation and related services
|111,792
|98,242
|211,980
|191,968
|Financial services:
|Emerald Card® and SpruceSM
|9,124
|10,148
|16,976
|18,974
|Interest and fee income on Emerald Advance®
|13,446
|12,308
|13,446
|12,308
|Total financial services
|22,570
|22,456
|30,422
|31,282
|International
|34,718
|31,811
|100,379
|96,666
|Wave
|29,785
|26,561
|59,635
|52,964
|Total revenues
|$
|198,865
|$
|179,070
|$
|402,416
|$
|372,880
|Compensation and benefits:
|Field wages
|94,177
|81,565
|163,892
|149,659
|Other wages
|73,005
|78,731
|152,284
|156,066
|Benefits and other compensation
|39,989
|38,402
|76,651
|77,156
|207,171
|198,698
|392,827
|382,881
|Occupancy
|109,592
|104,999
|212,388
|206,317
|Marketing and advertising
|14,995
|14,863
|23,337
|24,835
|Depreciation and amortization
|30,001
|29,195
|58,923
|58,026
|Bad debt
|21,816
|19,416
|24,021
|22,146
|Other
|114,169
|105,190
|196,830
|200,297
|Total operating expenses
|497,744
|472,361
|908,326
|894,502
|Other income (expense), net
|3,034
|2,744
|11,136
|14,661
|Interest expense on borrowings
|(23,378
|)
|(21,752
|)
|(40,780
|)
|(37,599
|)
|Pretax loss
|(319,223
|)
|(312,299
|)
|(535,554
|)
|(544,560
|)
|Income tax benefit
|(77,657
|)
|(69,833
|)
|(128,620
|)
|(130,673
|)
|Net loss from continuing operations
|(241,566
|)
|(242,466
|)
|(406,934
|)
|(413,887
|)
|Net loss from discontinued operations
|(600
|)
|(954
|)
|(1,051
|)
|(2,109
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(242,166
|)
|$
|(243,420
|)
|$
|(407,985
|)
|$
|(415,996
|)
|BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE:
|Continuing operations
|$
|(1.91
|)
|$
|(1.79
|)
|$
|(3.16
|)
|$
|(3.02
|)
|Discontinued operations
|(0.01
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Consolidated
|$
|(1.92
|)
|$
|(1.80
|)
|$
|(3.17
|)
|$
|(3.03
|)
|WEIGHTED AVERAGE DILUTED SHARES
|126,566
|135,563
|128,976
|137,359
|Adjusted diluted EPS(1)
|$
|(1.84
|)
|$
|(1.73
|)
|$
|(3.03
|)
|$
|(2.89
|)
|EBITDA(1)
|$
|(265,844
|)
|$
|(261,352
|)
|$
|(435,851
|)
|$
|(448,935
|)
(1) All non-GAAP measures are results from continuing operations. See "Non-GAAP Financial Information" for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(unaudited, in 000s - except per share data)
|As of
|December 31, 2025
|June 30, 2025
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|349,194
|$
|983,277
|Cash and cash equivalents - restricted
|19,662
|19,862
|Receivables, net
|352,480
|63,621
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|120,442
|95,788
|Total current assets
|841,778
|1,162,548
|Property and equipment, net
|149,554
|135,068
|Operating lease right of use assets
|488,082
|521,215
|Intangible assets, net
|271,054
|259,412
|Goodwill
|815,618
|802,053
|Deferred tax assets and income taxes receivable
|300,074
|317,691
|Other noncurrent assets
|63,850
|65,911
|Total assets
|$
|2,930,010
|$
|3,263,898
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|145,801
|$
|144,046
|Accrued salaries, wages and payroll taxes
|74,262
|107,375
|Accrued income taxes and reserves for uncertain tax positions
|44,897
|296,244
|Current portion of long-term debt
|—
|349,893
|Operating lease liabilities
|200,653
|209,203
|Deferred revenue and other current liabilities
|189,216
|191,849
|Total current liabilities
|654,829
|1,298,610
|Long-term debt and line of credit borrowings
|2,435,379
|1,143,305
|Deferred tax liabilities and reserves for uncertain tax positions
|298,986
|306,134
|Operating lease liabilities
|299,003
|322,847
|Deferred revenue and other noncurrent liabilities
|64,891
|104,106
|Total liabilities
|3,753,088
|3,175,002
|COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
|STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:
|Common stock, no par, stated value $.01 per share
|1,565
|1,644
|Additional paid-in capital
|768,531
|766,998
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(51,338
|)
|(47,755
|)
|Retained earnings (deficit)
|(904,840
|)
|12,061
|Less treasury shares, at cost
|(636,996
|)
|(644,052
|)
|Total stockholders' equity (deficiency)
|(823,078
|)
|88,896
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,930,010
|$
|3,263,898
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(unaudited, in 000s)
|Six months ended December 31,
|2025
|2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net loss
|$
|(407,985
|)
|$
|(415,996
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|58,923
|58,026
|Provision for credit losses
|21,144
|20,727
|Deferred taxes
|18,723
|(1,531
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|13,799
|17,945
|Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
|Receivables
|(300,004
|)
|(262,348
|)
|Prepaid expenses, other current and noncurrent assets
|(2,290
|)
|2,588
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses, salaries, wages and payroll taxes
|(44,968
|)
|(76,806
|)
|Deferred revenue, other current and noncurrent liabilities
|(49,863
|)
|(45,170
|)
|Income tax receivables, accrued income taxes and income tax reserves
|(276,943
|)
|(192,340
|)
|Other, net
|(1,324
|)
|(733
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(970,788
|)
|(895,638
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Capital expenditures
|(48,735
|)
|(49,115
|)
|Payments made for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|(35,366
|)
|(28,017
|)
|Franchise loans funded
|(15,051
|)
|(17,442
|)
|Payments from franchisees
|6,016
|971
|Other, net
|1,211
|6,110
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(91,925
|)
|(87,493
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Repayments of line of credit borrowings
|(30,000
|)
|(100,000
|)
|Proceeds from line of credit borrowings
|975,000
|890,000
|Repayments of long-term debt
|(350,000
|)
|—
|Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt
|346,980
|—
|Dividends paid
|(104,551
|)
|(96,960
|)
|Repurchase of common stock, including shares surrendered
|(412,645
|)
|(436,233
|)
|Other, net
|4,752
|1,791
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|429,536
|258,598
|Effects of exchange rate changes on cash
|(1,106
|)
|(9,136
|)
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted balances
|(634,283
|)
|(733,669
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|1,003,139
|1,075,193
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|$
|368,856
|$
|341,524
|SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW DATA:
|Income taxes paid, net (includes payments for purchased investment tax credits)
|$
|129,250
|$
|62,290
|Interest paid on borrowings
|35,135
|33,412
|Accrued additions to property and equipment
|3,117
|3,798
|New operating right of use assets and related lease liabilities
|85,455
|47,135
|Accrued dividends payable to common shareholders
|53,215
|50,176
|(in 000s)
|Three months ended December 31,
|Six months ended December 31,
|NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - EBITDA
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net loss - as reported
|$
|(242,166
|)
|$
|(243,420
|)
|$
|(407,985
|)
|$
|(415,996
|)
|Discontinued operations, net
|600
|954
|1,051
|2,109
|Net loss from continuing operations - as reported
|(241,566
|)
|(242,466
|)
|(406,934
|)
|(413,887
|)
|Add back:
|Income tax benefit
|(77,657
|)
|(69,833
|)
|(128,620
|)
|(130,673
|)
|Interest expense
|23,378
|21,752
|40,780
|37,599
|Depreciation and amortization
|30,001
|29,195
|58,923
|58,026
|(24,278
|)
|(18,886
|)
|(28,917
|)
|(35,048
|)
|EBITDA from continuing operations
|$
|(265,844
|)
|$
|(261,352
|)
|$
|(435,851
|)
|$
|(448,935
|)
|(in 000s, except per share amounts)
|Three months ended December 31,
|Six months ended December 31,
|NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE - ADJUSTED EPS
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net loss from continuing operations - as reported
|$
|(241,566
|)
|$
|(242,466
|)
|$
|(406,934
|)
|$
|(413,887
|)
|Adjustments:
|Amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions (pretax)
|11,252
|10,910
|22,231
|22,038
|Tax effect of adjustments(1)
|(2,444
|)
|(2,539
|)
|(5,236
|)
|(5,184
|)
|Adjusted net loss from continuing operations
|$
|(232,758
|)
|$
|(234,095
|)
|$
|(389,939
|)
|$
|(397,033
|)
|Diluted loss per share from continuing operations - as reported
|$
|(1.91
|)
|$
|(1.79
|)
|$
|(3.16
|)
|$
|(3.02
|)
|Adjustments, net of tax
|0.07
|0.06
|0.13
|0.13
|Adjusted diluted loss per share from continuing operations
|$
|(1.84
|)
|$
|(1.73
|)
|$
|(3.03
|)
|$
|(2.89
|)
(1)Tax effect of adjustments is the difference between the tax provision calculated on a GAAP basis and on an adjusted non-GAAP basis.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because these measures are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures for other companies.
We consider our non-GAAP financial measures to be performance measures and a useful metric for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of our business. We make adjustments for certain non-GAAP financial measures related to amortization of intangibles from acquisitions and goodwill impairments. We may consider whether other significant items that arise in the future should be excluded from our non-GAAP financial measures.
We measure the performance of our business using a variety of metrics, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from continuing operations, adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations, adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, and free cash flow. We also use EBITDA from continuing operations and pretax income from continuing operations, each subject to permitted adjustments, as performance metrics in incentive compensation calculations for our employees.