Anterix Sets Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Conference Call for Thursday, February 12, at 9:00 a.m. ET

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX) announced today that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Anterix senior management, led by President and CEO Scott Lang, will discuss the Company’s third quarter fiscal 2026 results. A press release regarding the results will be issued after the close of the market on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.



Participants interested in joining the call’s live question and answer session are required to pre-register by clicking here to obtain a dial-in number and unique PIN. It is recommended that you join the call at least 10 minutes before the conference call begins. The call is also being webcast live and will be accessible on the Investor Relations section of Anterix’s website at https://investors.anterix.com/events-presentations. Following the event, a replay of the call will also be available on the Anterix website.

About Anterix Inc.

Anterix is transforming how critical infrastructure stays connected. As the market leader in mission-critical private wireless broadband spectrum for the utility sector, Anterix delivers more secure, private 900 MHz licensed spectrum and advanced intelligent infrastructure solutions that enhance efficiency, strengthen resilience, and accelerate digital transformation. Backed by a growing ecosystem of industry-leading partners, Anterix provides the connectivity foundation that powers a more resourceful and resilient future. Learn more at www.anterix.com.

