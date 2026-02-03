MetalCloak Announces 20% Price Reduction on Carbon Off Road Jeep Axles

Announces significant price reduction news in response to rising industry prices, positioning MetalCloak as customer-focused.

Rancho Cordova, CA, Feb. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetalCloak, a leading American manufacturer of performance suspension systems, drivetrain components, and off-road hardware, has announced a groundbreaking average 20% price reduction on its Carbon Off Road Jeep Axles. This strategic move comes at a time when the off-road and automotive aftermarket industries are experiencing widespread cost increases, underscoring MetalCloak’s long-term commitment to its customers and the off-road community.

Carbon Off Road is a premier manufacturer of 4x4 Axles

Based in Northern California, MetalCloak designs and manufactures premium off-road components for serious enthusiasts who demand real-world performance, durability, and engineering-driven solutions. Two years ago, MetalCloak acquired Carbon Off Road, adding a premier line of heavy-duty Jeep axles to an already robust ecosystem of suspension systems, control arms, joints, and armor — all engineered to work together as a complete vehicle solution.

Since the acquisition, MetalCloak has focused on operational efficiency, in-house manufacturing optimization, and supply-chain integration. These efforts have enabled the company to reduce costs internally and pass those savings directly to customers, resulting in the newly announced average 20% price decrease without sacrificing strength, quality, or performance.

“In an era where price hikes are becoming the norm, MetalCloak is proud to take a stand for our customers,” said Matson Breakey, Co-Founder of MetalCloak. “We believe in supporting the off-road lifestyle by ensuring our products remain accessible, attainable, and uncompromising in quality.”

MetalCloak’s Carbon Off Road Jeep Axles are widely recognized for their durability, trail-proven reliability, and precision engineering, making them a preferred choice for Jeep owners building vehicles for demanding on- and off-road use. The price reduction creates new opportunities for enthusiasts and professionals alike to upgrade critical drivetrain components while maintaining confidence in long-term performance.

This initiative further reinforces MetalCloak’s role as a customer-focused innovator within the off-road industry. As part of Armored Works, LLC, MetalCloak continues to prioritize data-driven engineering, real-world testing, and value-driven manufacturing — redefining what it means to support the off-road community in a changing economic landscape.

For more information about MetalCloak, Carbon Off Road Jeep Axles, and current pricing, visit the company’s official website or contact an authorized MetalCloak dealer.

Quality Products for the Off Road Community

About Metalcloak

Based in Northern California, MetalCloak is a premier American manufacturer of on- and off-road performance suspension systems, lift kits, drivetrain components, body armor, and trail-proven hardware for Jeep, Bronco, Toyota, Grenadier, and Ram platforms. Known for data-driven engineering, real-world testing, and vehicle-specific design, MetalCloak builds components that deliver capability, durability, and confidence both on the pavement and on the trail. With a deep commitment to innovation, education, and community, MetalCloak supports the off-road lifestyle through hands-on testing, technical transparency, and products designed to work as complete vehicle systems — redefining what enthusiasts can expect from American-made off-road engineering.

Press Inquiries

Matson Breakey
matson [at] metalcloak.com
(916) 631-8071
https://metalcloak.com
2484 Mercantile Drive
Rancho Cordova, CA 95742
United States of America


