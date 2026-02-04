Bitget lists Nietzschean Penguin (PENGUIN) for Spot Trading





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), announced the addition of Nietzschean Penguin (PENGUIN) in the Innovation and Meme zone for spot trading. Trading for the PENGUIN/USDT pair opened on January 31, 2026, 11:00 (UTC), with withdrawals available from February 1, 2026, 12:00 (UTC).

Nietzschean Penguin (PENGUIN) is a decentralized cultural asset inspired by the viral phenomenon of a solitary penguin departing its colony to forge an independent path. Integrating the existentialist philosophy of Friedrich Nietzsche, the project serves as a symbolic vehicle for individual autonomy and non-conformity within the digital asset ecosystem. By leveraging a high-velocity narrative that has attained significant cultural penetration across major social platforms, including X, TikTok, and Instagram, and high-profile endorsements, such as Elon Musk and the White House, the protocol transforms a singular act of biological rebellion into a community-driven experiment in self-ownership and collective identity.

Bitget’s Universal Exchange (UEX) combines exchange grade infrastructure with OnChain access, giving users a single account to discover and trade millions of tokens across leading networks. While this open gateway enables broad market access without traditional listing bottlenecks, Bitget’s listing highlights a different tier of assets—projects with real backing, clear utility, strong community and partner support. Together, UEX offers both breadth and quality: universal discovery at scale, and curated opportunities for users who prefer to explore crypto's vastness. The addition of Nietzschean Penguin (PENGUIN) further enhances these opportunities, reinforcing Bitget’s role in bridging popular cultural narratives with institutional-grade liquidity, ensuring that unique decentralized movements gain a sustainable and professional gateway to global markets.

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

