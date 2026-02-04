Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Reports V1 Protocol Progress as Roadmap Phase 3 is Upcoming

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The decentralized finance industry is entering a period of technical verification in early 2026. While many early-stage projects focus on conceptual designs, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has moved into a high-energy phase of execution. The protocol is currently completing its final checks on its initial infrastructure as it prepares for the next big crypto leap in its development cycle. As the market shifts its attention toward platforms with working code and audited security, the momentum behind this lending ecosystem is reaching a critical peak.





The Architecture of Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is building a non-custodial hub on the Ethereum network that changes how users interact with their digital assets. The core objective is to allow individuals to unlock liquidity without being forced to sell their long-term holdings. This is achieved through a dual-market model that offers both flexibility and immediate access to capital.

The first part of the system is the Peer-to-Contract (P2C) market. This model uses shared liquidity pools where lenders deposit assets to earn yield. Borrowers can then access these funds instantly based on algorithmic interest rates.

The second part is the Peer-to-Peer (P2P) marketplace. This is designed for direct agreements where users can negotiate their own terms, such as interest rates and collateral requirements. By offering both models, the protocol serves a wide range of market participants.

Borrowers use a Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio to determine how much they can withdraw. For stable assets like ETH, the protocol allows an LTV of up to 75%. This means if you provide $10,000 worth of ETH as collateral, you can instantly borrow up to $7,500 in another asset. For more volatile tokens in the P2P market, the LTV is usually lower, around 35%, to protect the system from sudden price drops.

Technical Milestones

The biggest technical shift for the project arrived with the activation of the V1 protocol on the Sepolia testnet. This milestone proves that the lending and borrowing engine is no longer just a theory.

The testnet version includes core features such as collateral management, debt tracking, and the issuance of mtTokens. Users are currently interacting with the app to test the flow of assets and the performance of the automated liquidator bot.

Security has been a top priority throughout this development. Mutuum Finance has successfully completed a full independent audit of its smart contracts with Halborn Security . This review ensures that the logic behind liquidations and interest rates is robust.

Additionally, the project maintains a high 90/100 score from CertiK and has established a $50,000 bug bounty. These layers of protection are essential for building trust as the protocol moves closer to its full mainnet debut.





Detailed Presale Dynamics and Supply

The funding for Mutuum Finance has seen a massive influx of support as the technical milestones are met. The project has officially raised over $20.2 million and is supported by a community of more than 19,000 holders. This broad distribution is a key part of the project's strategy to ensure a decentralized start for the network.

The total supply of MUTM tokens is fixed at 4 billion. To prioritize the community, exactly 45.5% (1.82 billion tokens) have been allocated for the presale stages. The demand has been high, with over 840 million tokens already sold. This means that nearly half of the entire presale inventory has been absorbed by early participants.

The project is currently in Phase 7, where the token is priced at $0.04. This follows a structured path that started at $0.01 in early 2025. This progression represents a 300% surge in valuation during the presale alone. With the official launch price confirmed at $0.06, the window to enter at the current rate is closing fast.

Roadmap Phase 3

As Mutuum Finance prepares for Roadmap Phase 3 , several new features are coming into focus. This upcoming phase includes the planning for a native, over-collateralized stablecoin. This asset would be backed by the interest-earning collateral within the protocol, providing a stable medium of exchange for borrowers. Additionally, the team is working on Layer-2 integration to reduce transaction costs and increase speeds.

The combination of a working testnet, verified security audits, and a rapidly depleting token supply has created a sense of urgency. The project is moving from a design-phase protocol into a candidate for full-scale deployment. With Phase 7 selling out and the $0.06 launch approaching, the next few weeks are expected to be the most active in the project's history