Vitalist Inc. Partners with Pattern to Accelerate Global E-Commerce Growth for Reebok Smartwatches

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitalist Inc. (TSX-V: VITA.V ; OTCQB: VTLSF ) (“Vitalist”, “we”, “our” or the “Company”), a dynamic global smartwatch company known for its strategic partnerships with global brands, today announced it has entered into a strategic agreement with Pattern Inc., a subsidiary of Pattern Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PTRN) (“Pattern”), a category leader in global e-commerce acceleration.

This partnership is executed under the recently announced Global Ecommerce Marketplace Accelerator and Premier TikTok Shop Partnership between Authentic Brands Group (“ABG”) and Pattern. As a key licensee of ABG, including Reebok, Vitalist is leveraging this master agreement to access Pattern’s enterprise-grade infrastructure.

Under the terms of the agreement, Pattern will act as the exclusive distributor for the Reebok Smartwatch’ product portfolio on key ecommerce marketplaces.

On December 10, 2025, ABG named Pattern its “Global Ecommerce Marketplace Accelerator and Premier TikTok Shop Partner”, tasking Pattern with optimizing e-commerce operations across a portfolio of more than 50 global brands. By aligning with Authentic's macro-strategy, Vitalist gains immediate access to:

Premier TikTok Shop Integration: Capitalizing on Pattern’s mandate to drive social commerce discovery and conversion across Authentic's portfolio.

Capitalizing on Pattern’s mandate to drive social commerce discovery and conversion across Authentic's portfolio. Global Scale & Reach: Utilizing Pattern’s warehousing and logistics network to serve territories across the US and Canada.

Utilizing Pattern’s warehousing and logistics network to serve territories across the US and Canada. Advanced Brand Control: Deploying proprietary AI and “Predict” software to monitor unauthorized sellers and enforce pricing integrity.



“This partnership with a market leader like Pattern reflects how Vitalist is actively leveraging the broader Authentic portfolio strategy, rather than relying solely on traditional, brand-by-brand growth,” said Kalvie Legat, CEO of Vitalist Inc. “By aligning with the Authentic and Pattern master agreement, we can effectively bypass years of typical organic e-commerce build-out and plug directly into a sophisticated marketplace engine. This allows us to rapidly professionalize our presence on Amazon and TikTok Shop, benefiting from the same data science and operational scale that power many of the world’s leading fashion and lifestyle brands.”

Integration work is currently underway, with the Company targeting a “go live” date for inventory on Pattern-managed listings by the second quarter of 2026.

About Pattern Inc.

Pattern accelerates brands on global ecommerce marketplaces leveraging proprietary technology and AI. Utilizing more than 46 trillion data points, sophisticated machine learning and AI models, Pattern optimizes and automates all levers of ecommerce growth for global brands, including advertising, content management, logistics and fulfillment, pricing, forecasting and customer service. Hundreds of global brands depend on Pattern's ecommerce acceleration platform every day to drive profitable revenue growth across 60+ global marketplaces—including Amazon, TikTok Shop, Walmart.com, Target.com, eBay, Tmall, JD, and Mercado Libre. To learn more, visit pattern.com or email press@pattern.com .

About Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group (Authentic) is the world’s leading owner of sports, lifestyle and entertainment intellectual property. It acquires and owns iconic brands, repositions them for long-term growth and partners with top-tier operators to scale globally, all while delivering bold storytelling and marketing that brings each brand to life.

Authentic owns more than 50 global brands, generating approximately $32 billion in annual systemwide retail sales. These brands have a significant presence in 150 countries, with more than 29,000 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops, as well as 400,000 points of sale worldwide. Authentic’s portfolio of globally recognized brands includes Shaquille O’Neal, David Beckham, Reebok, Champion, Nautica, Elvis Presley, Marilyn Monroe, Sports Illustrated, Eddie Bauer, Aéropostale, Lucky Brand, Nine West, Brooks Brothers, Juicy Couture, Vince Camuto, Quiksilver, Billabong, Sperry, Hunter and Ted Baker. Through its joint venture with Saks Global, Authentic Luxury Group (ALG), it drives growth for luxury and accessible luxury brands, including Barneys New York, Judith Leiber, Hervé Léger, Vince, Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks OFF 5TH.

▷ For more information, visit www.authentic.com

▷ Follow Authentic on LinkedIn , Instagram and WeChat

About Vitalist Inc.

Vitalist Inc. is an innovative technology provider that helps brands build better products. Through VitalOS™, brands create seamlessly connected devices and applications that adapt to each user. By uniting hardware and software with intelligent analytics, we're building an ecosystem of personalized solutions that enhance human potential.

▷ For more information visit: www.vitalist.co | Investor Materials | LinkedIn

▷ Join the Vitalist distribution list: www.vitalist.co/investors

Contact Information

Kalvie Legat, CEO

Vitalist Inc.

+1 (403) 560-9635

ir@vitalist.ca

Walter Frank

IMS Investor Relations

+1 (203) 972-9200

vitalist@imsinvestorrelations.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws. In general, forward-looking information refers to disclosure about future conditions, courses of action, and events. The use of any of the words “anticipates”, “believes”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “will”, “would”, “potential”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. More particularly and without limitation, this press release includes forward-looking information with respect to the ability to create a premium integration with ecommerce marketplaces, the ability to drive sales conversion successfully, the effectiveness of brand controls to manage and monitor selling and pricing, and amongst other things, the general belief that the partnership with Pattern will drive greater sales volume and product awareness.

Although Vitalist believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Vitalist cannot give any assurance that they will prove to be accurate. By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this press release. A detailed description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially ‎from forward-looking information can be found in Vitalist’s most recent management’s discussion and analysis on the SEDAR website at www.sedarplus.ca and in Pattern’s recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Although Vitalist has attempted to identify in its public disclosure important factors that could cause actual results to ‎differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results ‎not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the risk factors in its public disclosure may not ‎be exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can ‎be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking ‎information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Vitalist as of the date of this press ‎release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. However, Vitalist expressly disclaims any intention ‎or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future ‎events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.