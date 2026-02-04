In HelloNation, Insurance Expert Jose Gomez of Chicago Clarifies Illinois Coverage Rules

CHICAGO, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What type of auto insurance do drivers in Chicago really need to stay protected? That question is answered in a HelloNation article featuring insights from Insurance Expert Jose Gomez of Chicago, Illinois. The article breaks down Illinois insurance requirements for 2026 and helps drivers understand how legal minimums compare to real-world risks.

The HelloNation article explains that Illinois law requires every driver to carry liability insurance with minimum coverage of $25,000 per person for bodily injury, $50,000 per accident for bodily injury, and $20,000 for property damage. These numbers represent the legal baseline for auto insurance coverage in Chicago and throughout the state. However, the article makes clear that these limits may not be sufficient to fully cover accident-related expenses, especially in a dense urban environment like Chicago.

As the article details, Illinois is an at-fault state, meaning the person responsible for an accident is also financially responsible for the damages. The HelloNation article warns that if policy limits are too low, drivers may end up paying out of pocket or facing lawsuits. To avoid this, the article suggests that drivers consider higher coverage limits that better reflect their financial risk.

The article also points to the importance of uninsured motorist coverage, which is required under Illinois law. If a Chicago driver is injured by someone without insurance or with inadequate coverage, uninsured motorist insurance steps in. The HelloNation article notes that this coverage typically aligns with the driver’s bodily injury liability limits and provides a critical layer of protection when the at-fault party cannot pay.

Optional coverage types are also discussed in the article. Collision and comprehensive coverage can protect against a range of situations, from crash-related vehicle damage to non-accident incidents like theft, vandalism, or weather damage. The article notes that in Chicago, where property damage and accident rates are higher than in other parts of the state, these add-ons can be especially useful. While lenders often require these coverages for financed or leased vehicles, the HelloNation article points out that they may be a smart choice even for fully paid-off cars.

According to the article, many drivers carry only the minimum required coverage to save on premiums. But the HelloNation article emphasizes that minimum coverage may not reflect the true risks of city driving. Higher medical costs, vehicle repair expenses, and multi-car accidents can quickly exceed state-mandated limits. That’s why the article advises Chicago drivers to review their policies and assess how much financial protection they realistically need.

The article offers practical guidance on balancing affordability with peace of mind. It encourages drivers to think beyond legal compliance and consider the level of risk they’re willing to accept. For many, adjusting coverage amounts can provide more comprehensive protection without significantly increasing premiums.

What Type of Auto Insurance Do I Actually Need in Illinois? features insights from Jose Gomez, Insurance Expert of Chicago, IL, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Patrick McCabe

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3f1e9c19-e25f-48ec-ab48-6dc2bf9a6fd8