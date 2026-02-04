In HelloNation, Memorial Experts Bob Leonard and Don Rath of Rochester Share Headstone Cleaning and Maintenance Tips

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- How can families keep granite headstones looking their best over time? A HelloNation article provides clear answers by sharing expert advice from Bob Leonard and Don Rath of McGee Monuments in Rochester, New York. The article outlines simple, effective ways to care for granite memorials, helping preserve their appearance and meaning for years to come.

The article explains that although granite is a durable material, it can still show signs of aging due to exposure to weather and environmental conditions. Lichen, moss, and air pollutants often settle on headstones, leading to discoloration and making inscriptions difficult to read. According to the article, routine cleaning with proper tools and non-abrasive cleaners can help prevent this buildup without damaging the stone.

HelloNation emphasizes that for more serious discoloration or biological growth, families should consider professional cleaning. The article notes that experts use methods designed to clean granite without wearing down its engraved features. This is especially important for preserving names, dates, and messages carved into the stone, which are often irreplaceable once faded.

In addition to surface care, the article highlights the importance of regular inspection. Leonard and Rath advise checking for early signs of damage, such as chips or tilting, which can worsen over time if left unaddressed. Small issues are often easy to fix when caught early, helping to avoid larger restoration needs in the future.

The HelloNation feature also connects headstone maintenance with remembrance. Many families, the article explains, choose to clean headstones on meaningful dates such as birthdays or anniversaries. This practice combines practical care with personal reflection, turning maintenance into a moment of connection and respect.

Another key takeaway from the article is the value of seasonal upkeep. Shifts in temperature and moisture throughout the year can affect even the toughest materials. By regularly cleaning and inspecting headstones, families can ensure the memorial remains strong and beautiful year-round.

HelloNation also notes that choosing the right cleaning materials is essential. The article cautions against harsh chemicals or abrasive tools, which may scratch or weaken the granite. Instead, it recommends soft brushes and gentle, pH-balanced cleaners that remove dirt without damaging the stone's finish or structure.

Leonard and Rath, as quoted in the article, point out that headstone maintenance is more than a chore. It is an act of stewardship, keeping a tribute to a loved one in its best form for future generations to see and reflect on. Whether done by hand or with professional help, regular care helps ensure that memorials remain lasting symbols of remembrance.

Cleaning & Maintenance of Granite Memorials features insights from Bob Leonard and Don Rath, Memorial Experts of Rochester, NY, in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Patrick McCabe

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/631e8b53-a228-482c-8361-cf35b765f79b