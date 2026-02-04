Breckenridge Distillery Appoints Romano Beverage for Distribution in Illinois

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Breckenridge Distillery, an award-winning craft distillery and spirits brand owned by Tilray Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), has announced appointment of Romano Beverage, a respected partner, to manage distribution responsibilities within the state.

Romano Beverage, a trusted leader in beverage distribution, is now overseeing Breckenridge Distillery’s full spirits collection across Illinois—including its celebrated bourbon whiskey, whiskey, rum, vodka, gin, and newly launched Mountain Shot. Romano’s strong presence in Illinois and dedication to exceptional service make them the perfect partner to help Breckenridge Distillery thrive and reach even more fans throughout the state.

“Romano Beverage has been a trusted partner, and we greatly value the expertise they bring to the market. Their approach aligns naturally with where we’re headed as a brand. This expanded collaboration positions us to accelerate our growth and solidify our footprint across Illinois,” said Mike Horan, Executive Vice President of Sales at Breckenridge Distillery.

Breckenridge Distillery remains committed to delivering premium craft spirits to Illinois retailers and on-premise- accounts. Romano Beverage, with its existing Elmhurst facility and deep local relationships, will leverage its infrastructure to provide focused support in logistics, salesforce coverage, and retail activation.

About Breckenridge Distillery

Founded in Colorado in 2008, Breckenridge Distillery is the “World’s Highest Distillery,” and is best known for its award-winning blended bourbon whiskey, a high-rye mash American-style whiskey.

One of the most highly awarded distilleries in the U.S., the Breckenridge Distillery is proudly a 3x Icons of Whisky and 10x winner of Best American Blended winner at the World Whiskies Awards by Whisky Magazine and a 4x winner of Colorado Distillery of the Year by the New York International Spirits Competition. Most recently, Breckenridge Port Cask Finish was named World’s Best Finished Bourbon at the 2024 World Whiskies Awards, joining Breckenridge High Proof, named World’s Best Blended Whiskey and Breckenridge Gin, named World’s Best Compound Gin at the World Gin Awards by Gin Magazine. Breckenridge spirits have been awarded 6 Double Golds at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

The Breckenridge Distillery is more than award-winning spirits, offering an immersive guest experience. Named as one of the country’s Top Visitor Attractions by Whisky Magazine, guests can dine at their award-winning restaurant, enjoy show-stopping cocktails, learn about their highly awarded spirits with an in-depth tasting, and get an inside look at their active production facility. New to the distillery, guests have the opportunity to blend their own whiskey as they learn the inner workings of whiskey production.

About Tilray Brands

Tilray Brands, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq: TLRY; TSX: TLRY), is a leading global lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is leading as a transformative force at the nexus of cannabis, beverage, wellness, and entertainment, elevating lives through moments of connection. Tilray’s mission is to be a leading premium lifestyle company with a house of brands and innovative products that inspire joy and create memorable experiences. Tilray’s unprecedented platform supports over 40 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and craft beverages.

