NodThera Appoints Geoff McDonough, M.D., as Chief Executive Officer

Dr. McDonough brings global company-building, commercial strategy, and R&D leadership experience to the Company ahead of key clinical milestones

NodThera plans to report results from two Phase 2 cardiometabolic trials RESOLVE-1 and RESOLVE-2 in mid-2026 and third quarter 2026 respectively

Company preparing to begin cardiometabolic Phase 3 trial in 1H 2027

BOSTON, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NodThera, the leading clinical-stage NLRP3 company developing a portfolio of best-in-class brain-penetrant and immune-targeted oral inhibitors to address unmet needs in cardiometabolic and neuroinflammatory diseases driven by the NLRP3/IL-6/IL-1 inflammation pathway, announced the appointment of Geoff McDonough, M.D., as Chief Executive Officer. Dr. McDonough is a seasoned physician-executive with extensive global biopharma industry experience who joins NodThera’s management team ahead of a series of significant anticipated clinical milestones.

“The NLRP3/IL-6/IL-1 pathway underlies several large cardiometabolic and neurologic diseases with significant unmet need,” said Dr. McDonough. “NodThera’s unique brain penetrant and immune-targeted lead molecule, NT-0796, will complete two cardiometabolic Phase 2 trials shortly, and we are preparing to launch a Phase 3 trial in just over a year. These milestones are key to our mission to reach patients and families suffering from diseases driven by chronic inflammation.”

“Geoff’s insights and expertise will be invaluable as we approach an important series of clinical milestones as NT-0796 moves toward Phase 3 development for cardiometabolic diseases,” said Don Nicholson, Ph.D., Chair of the Board. “Geoff brings an impressive combination of global commercial, strategic and R&D leadership experience that positions him well to lead NodThera into this next phase of growth.”

Dr. McDonough brings more than two decades of leadership experience. Most recently, he served as President & Chief Executive Officer of Generation Bio (NASDAQ: GBIO). Dr. McDonough previously served as President & CEO of Sobi, overseeing substantial portfolio expansion and international growth. Earlier in his career, Dr. McDonough spent a decade at Genzyme, holding senior roles including President of Genzyme Europe and Senior Vice President & General Manager of the global Lysosomal Storage Diseases business. He trained in internal medicine and pediatrics at Massachusetts General Hospital and Boston Children’s Hospital and earned his M.D. from Harvard Medical School.

About RESOLVE-1 and RESOLVE-2 Phase 2 Clinical Trials

RESOLVE-1 is a cardiometabolic Phase 2 clinical trial designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of NT-0796 over six months. This trial, the only NLRP3 trial to include patients with type 2 diabetes, evaluates improvements in systemic inflammation (high sensitivity CRP) and cardiometabolic markers, and is fully enrolled with 176 patients randomized to NT-0796 or placebo. This is the largest and longest clinical trial in this class and is on track to read out in mid-2026.

RESOLVE-2 is a cardiometabolic Phase 2 clinical trial designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of NT-0796 in combination with a GLP- agonist. This fully-enrolled study will evaluate markers of systemic inflammation and cardiometabolic health and is on track to read out in 3Q 2026.

About NLRP3

NLRP3 is an upstream activator of proinflammatory cytokines, including IL-6, IL-18 and IL-1β. Chronic activation of NLRP3 drives pathologic inflammation in cardiometabolic, neurological and other diseases. NLRP3 Inhibition with targeted oral therapies reduces systemic inflammation to a similar degree as biologics and does not cause immunosuppression.

About NodThera

NodThera is the leading clinical-stage NLRP3 company developing a portfolio of best-in-class brain-penetrant and immune-targeted oral inhibitors to address unmet needs in cardiometabolic and neuroinflammatory diseases driven by the NLRP3/IL-6/IL-1 inflammation pathway.

NodThera is backed by top-tier investors including Blue Owl Capital, Novo Holdings, F-Prime Capital, 5AM Ventures, Epidarex Capital, Sofinnova Partners and Sanofi Ventures.

NodThera is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with an R&D base in the UK.

