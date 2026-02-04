Aptera Motors Earns FTZ Designation, Strengthening Its Path to Scaled Production

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptera Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: SEV), a solar mobility company focused on advancing the future of efficient transportation, today announced that its Carlsbad, California assembly facility received Foreign-Trade Zone (FTZ) designation.

The FTZ program, administered by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, is designed to support U.S.-based assembly by allowing qualified companies to defer, reduce, or eliminate certain customs duties on imported materials used in domestic production. The program is intended to enhance supply chain efficiency, improve global competitiveness, and streamline logistics operations for participating manufacturers.

The FTZ designation enables Aptera to import key production components with greater cost efficiency and operational flexibility. By reducing duty-related friction and improving inventory and logistics planning, the designation strengthens Aptera’s production readiness and supports more scalable assembly operations.

“Securing FTZ designation underscores our commitment to building a resilient and efficient production ecosystem in the United States,” said Chris Anthony, Co-CEO at Aptera. “This designation enhances our ability to source and manage critical components while strengthening our operational infrastructure.”

Aptera Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: SEV) is a solar mobility company driven by a mission to advance the future of efficient transportation. Its flagship vehicle is conceived to be a paradigm-shifting solar electric vehicle that leverages breakthroughs in aerodynamics, material science, and solar technology to pursue new levels of efficiency. As a public benefit corporation, Aptera is committed to building a sustainable business that positively impacts its stakeholders and the environment. Aptera is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. For more information, please visit www.aptera.us.

