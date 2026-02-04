Nextech Wins 2026 Best in KLAS for Ambulatory Ophthalmology Solutions

Tampa, Fla., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech, an award-winning technology partner for specialty practices and med spas, announced today it has been recognized in the 2026 Best in KLAS® Software and Services Report, an independent research evaluation entirely based on client feedback. Nextech's ophthalmology EHR was top ranked in the Physician Practice Solutions: Ambulatory Ophthalmology Solutions category. It's the second consecutive year Nextech has earned the honor for ophthalmology and the third year in a row Nextech has been included in the Best in KLAS report.

“Being recognized by KLAS highlights the direction we’re taking with our ophthalmology EHR,” said Rusty Frantz, CEO of Nextech. “With continued innovation, including the introduction of Cora, we’re building smarter tools designed to support how ophthalmology practices actually work. The best is yet to come as we continue raising the bar for specialty technology.”

Innovations to Nextech's ophthalmology EHR include the recently launched Cora Scribe, an AI-powered clinical documentation assistant built specifically for eyecare.

The annual Best in KLAS report recognizes top-performing healthcare software companies based on real-world performance and their ability to help providers improve patient care. Rankings are derived from extensive, independent interviews by KLAS researchers with thousands of healthcare professionals, offering unbiased insight into each company’s impact, reliability, and commitment to client partnership.

“The Best in KLAS awards recognize the vendors who consistently deliver excellence through partnership with healthcare organizations," said Adam Gale, CEO of KLAS Research. "Winning this award means customers trust you to help them succeed in our rapidly changing healthcare landscape. This means helping them to improve patient care, achieve better outcomes, and find true ROI. We’re honored to amplify the voice of providers and payers at KLAS, and to celebrate those vendors who turn feedback into action.”

Specialty practices face mounting pressure – shrinking margins, staffing shortages, rising costs, and regulatory complexity – making it harder to focus on patients and long-term practice goals. Nextech partners with practices to remove that burden through an integrated platform spanning patient engagement, clinical care, billing, and revenue cycle management, reducing daily friction and restoring time to what matters most. With Nextech, practices gain a trusted partner committed to supporting teams, elevating patient experiences, and helping leaders build the future they envision.

To learn more about Nextech and its intelligent, connected solutions, go to www.nextech.com.

About Nextech

Nextech provides intelligent, connected technology that helps specialty practices operate more easily and create meaningful patient experiences. With more than 25 years of expertise in ophthalmology, dermatology, orthopedics, plastic surgery, and med spas, Nextech blends specialty insight with thoughtful innovation to simplify workflows, reduce friction, and support practice growth.

About KLAS Research

KLAS helps healthcare providers make informed technology decisions by offering accurate, honest, and impartial vendor performance information. KLAS monitors vendor performance through interviewing thousands of healthcare providers representing healthcare organizations throughout the US and here and there across the globe. KLAS uses a simple methodology to ensure all data and ratings are accurate, honest and impartial to help create market moving moments. Learn more at klasresearch.com.