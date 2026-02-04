APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. Completes Major E-Commerce Platform Rebuild; Adds Over 50k New Skus To Catalog

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APPlife Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCID: ALDS ) ("APPlife" or "the Company"), a business incubator and portfolio manager specializing in e-commerce and marketplace solutions, today announced the successful completion of a comprehensive rebuild of its e-commerce platform for LiftKits4Less.com, accompanied by a substantial inventory expansion.

LiftKits4Less.com , a leading e-commerce platform specializing in suspension lift kits and aftermarket accessories for Jeep, truck, and SUV enthusiasts, now features real-time inventory access to more than 175,000 SKUs from over 80 leading manufacturers and suppliers. This represents a significant increase from approximately 123,000 SKUs earlier in 2025, an approximate 40% growth achieved in a short timeframe. Looking ahead, the Company plans to further scale inventory to between 350,000 and 450,000 SKUs throughout 2026.

Over the past six months, APPlife has completely redesigned its technical infrastructure and rebuilt the core codebase to deliver greater stability, scalability, and resilience. The primary goal was to create a robust platform capable of handling significant traffic surges and aggressive paid media campaigns without risking downtime, inventory inaccuracies, or disrupted catalog feeds.

The enhanced platform directly tackles persistent pain points in the auto parts e-commerce sector, such as unreliable inventory data, vague shipping timelines, labor-intensive manual order handling, and shrinking profit margins.

Key innovations include:

Real-time inventory synchronization via API integrations with vendor-direct suppliers and warehouse distributors, refreshed every 15–30 minutes for near-perfect accuracy;

Intelligent shipping logic that delivers clear, precise delivery expectations to customers upfront;

A dynamic warehouse visibility grid providing instant insights into availability, landed cost, shipping speed, and per-order profitability at checkout; and

One-click automated fulfillment that seamlessly routes orders to vendors, warehouse distributors, or through API/EDI integrations, complete with real-time tracking and automated email/SMS customer notifications.

Michael Hill, Chief Executive Officer of APPlife Digital Solutions, commented: “This platform rebuild and inventory expansion mark a pivotal milestone for the Company. It positions us to scale inventory and drive sustained sales growth while delivering a superior customer experience.”

He added: “We remain intensely focused on automation and operational efficiency as we expand our product offerings in this vertical. The new platform architecture also enables seamless entry into adjacent categories within the broader automotive and powersports ecosystem, including motorcycles, commercial trucking, boat and marine, and tools and supplies.”

ABOUT APPLIFE DIGITAL SOLUTIONS, INC.

APPlife Digital Solutions Inc., with offices in Santa Barbara, CA, and Las Vegas, NV, is a business incubator and portfolio manager that creates and invests in e-commerce and marketplace solutions. The Company creates, invests, and builds ecommerce and marketplace solutions for buyers and sellers. Through its portfolio companies, APPlife develops solutions to provide buyers with the best buying experiences and sellers with the best-selling experiences possible. Current projects include: LiftKits4Less, an e-commerce platform and the largest online seller of Suspension Lift Systems. Sugar Auto Parts, the first automotive-specific multi-seller online marketplace. For more information, visit www.applifedig.com .

Contact Information:

APPlife Digital Solutions

Investor Relations

Tel: (805) 500-3205

Email: ir@applifedig.com

