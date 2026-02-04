DLP RESOURCES INC to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference February 11th, 2026

CRANBROOK, British Columbia, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP / OTCQB: DLPRF / FSE: J8C), based in Canada, focused on copper and molybdenum today announced that Ian Gendall/CEO, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on Feb 11, 2026.

DATE: February 11, 2026

TIME: 10:30 – 11:00 am ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: February 12 & 13. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Aurora porphyry copper-molybdenum-silver project in Southern Peru: 1.05 Billion tonne Inferred Maiden Resource @ 0.44% CuEq (0.20% Cu, 0.05% Mo, 2.4g/t Ag) at the Aurora project announced in February 2025. The Mineral Resources are effective January 31, 2025 and were prepared by independent AMC Consultants Pty Ltd. (“AMC”). The next phase of expansion and infill drilling of 4308.60m was completed in November 2025 and the Preliminary Economic Assessment is in progress. Ian Gendall, President and CEO commented: “This is an important year for evaluating the economic viability of Aurora and having the PEA published in Q1 of 2026”.





Esperanza porphyry copper-molybdenum project in Southern Peru:

Coincident magnetic anomaly with copper and molybdenum rock chip anomalies, alteration mapping and spectral alteration mapping defined. Mr. Gendall, President and CEO commented: “This is exciting and we believe we have strong evidence for a buried porphyry copper-molybdenum system at depth announced at the Esperanza porphyry copper-molybdenum project in Southern Peru. Permitting a drill program for 2026 is our next step on this encouraging project”.







About DLP RESOURCES INC.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia and Peru, exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. DLP is listed on the TSX-V, trading symbol DLP, on the OTCQB, trading symbol DLPRF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, trading symbol J8C. Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.