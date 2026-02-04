OZSCD wholly owned Subsidiary Varon Signs $1M Investment at $20M Valuation

WARWICK, NY, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OZOP Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTC: OZSCD) is pleased to announce that it’s wholly owned subsidiary Varon Corp has entered into a US$1 Million dollar equity investment with a strategic investor at a US$20 Million valuation for Varon Corp, further strengthening the Company’s capitalization and supporting continued execution across its portfolio.

The investment values Varon at a pre-money valuation of $20 Million and totals $1.0 million and is being funded in multiple closings. An initial tranche of $200,000 was received on February 2, 2026. The remaining balance of $800,000 is expected to close before the end of this quarter.

The investment is being made by a private individual and is intended to support Varon’s ongoing operational initiatives and brand development activities.

“This investment reflects confidence in the platform we have built and the discipline with which we continue to execute,” said Benjamin Varon Schubert, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Varon Corp. “We remain focused on building durable brands, maintaining operational rigor, and aligning with investors who understand our unique position to quickly capitalize on existing brand loyalty.”

“OZOP views this investment as an important validation of Varon’s operating model and leadership,” said Brian Conway, Chief Executive Officer of OZOP Energy Solutions, Inc. “Strategic capital at this stage and at a valuation of $20 million reinforces the strength of the underlying business and its growth platforms.”

About Varon Wellness

Varon Wellness operates established, high-velocity functional and performance beverage brands with proven, repeat consumer demand and meaningful national retail presence in Canada, with a focused mandate across functional wellness, performance, and sports hydration. The division includes Bucked Up, a recognized, culturally relevant performance energy and protein brand with deeply established traction in fitness, athletic, and performance-driven communities, and Vitagua, Varon’s proprietary, zero-sugar sparkling vitamin water brand purpose-built for modern, health-conscious consumers at scale.

Varon Wellness also includes a strategic, high-impact investment in Unity Electro Fest, a major Canadian music festival with large-scale attendance and national visibility that provides an experiential, high-engagement platform utilized for mass product trial, consumer immersion, and powerful brand activation. The division operates under Varon’s Elevated Wellness approach, prioritizing flavor-first, consumer-led formulations that deliver meaningful, credible functional benefits, supported by disciplined execution, operational rigor, and scalable commercialization across expanding channels.

About Varon USA

Varon USA builds truly healthy, performance-driven functional beverages, not “better for you” alternatives. Combining cultural relevance at scale, best-in-class marketing infrastructure, and products that taste exceptional while delivering real, measurable health benefits, Varon USA represents the Company’s primary growth engine in the United States.

The division is focused on operating and partnership platforms supporting functional wellness, performance, and sports hydration brands that are deeply embedded within high-engagement, culture-defining ecosystems. The division includes Ballislife Functional Sports Drink, aligned with one of the largest and most influential basketball media platforms globally, and SG Revive, a functional wellness beverage developed in partnership with ASA Entertainment, a leader in youth culture and sports media.

Collectively, these platforms reach hundreds of millions of highly loyal, deeply engaged consumers annually through dominant digital media channels, large-scale live events, broadcast exposure, and expansive youth initiatives, enabling Varon to systematically convert authentic cultural engagement into repeat consumer demand, while maintaining discipline, scalability, and long-term brand equity across a rapidly expanding national footprint.

About Varon Spirits

Varon Spirits is a boutique importer and agency representing a select roster of premium spirits brands. The business focuses on curating and distributing distinctive spirits rooted in heritage, craftsmanship, and cultural relevance, including ultra-premium tequilas, vodkas, and select rare offerings. Varon Spirits operates under a focused, capital-light model aligned with the Company’s broader lifestyle-driven beverage strategy.

About Ozop Energy Solutions.

Ozop Energy Solutions (Ozop Energy Solutions (http://ozopenergy.com/) is the flagship company that oversees a wide variety of products in various stages of development in the renewable energy sector. Our strategy focuses on capturing a significant share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market as a provider of assets and infrastructure needed to store energy.

Safe Harbor Statement

“This press release contains or may contain, among other things, certain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the company’s plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential” or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the company’s control). The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.”

