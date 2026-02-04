HUB Cyber Security Issues CEO Letter to Shareholders

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC) (“HUB” or the “Company”), a global leader in confidential computing and secured data fabric technologies, today announced an open letter by its CEO, Noah Hershcoviz, to its shareholders.

Dear Shareholders,

HUB operates in environments where trust failure is not an option.

The Company’s foundation is built on military-grade cybersecurity and Secured Data Fabric (“SDF”) infrastructure designed to secure, govern, and operationalize sensitive data across regulated, sovereign, and adversarial environments. That foundation continues to strengthen through HUB’s deployments, ongoing institutional adoption, and growing operational scale.

We are witnessing sustained demand by the market and expect to see continued growth during 2026 across our revenue streams, including cybersecurity, compliance, and secured data infrastructure, with the Company increasing enterprise adoption of its SDF technology as core infrastructure rather than point solutions. The Company continues to build a backlog of late-stage opportunities, which the Company expects will provide improved revenue visibility and pipeline strength, with year-over-year growth across the business remaining intact and ongoing.

At the same time, the market value of HUBC has declined materially. That reality matters. Our responsibility is not to comment on volatility, but to compound durable value through execution. HUB’s focus is on resilience, strengthening the balance sheet, expanding infrastructure depth, and positioning the Company where institutional capital is deployed over long-term horizons.

The strategy we are executing follows a clear sequence.

HUB began with securing data at the infrastructure layer. That capability expanded into our Trust Rails, the framework that allows institutions to enforce control, auditability, and compliance across interactions between systems. As digital systems increasingly move not only data, but value, the same requirements apply. Trust must be enforced by design.

Within this architecture, the HUB token is currently being developed as a utility layer which will be embedded into the Company’s Trust Rails platform. It is designed to support validation, access control, compliance enforcement, and asset-linked workflows inside regulated environments already secured by HUB’s cybersecurity stack and SDF. The token exists to serve the infrastructure and scale its usability.

With this foundation in place, HUB is positioned to enter the asset-backed digital infrastructure sector as the next phase of its Trust Rails strategy.

This step is being executed systematically, layered on top of the growth in our pipeline, and from a position of operational discipline.

Our objective is to establish the infrastructure framework first before any specific asset execution using the same standards applied across the Company today: real-world grounding, regulatory alignment, milestone-based execution, and disciplined capital structures.

This direction reflects a long-term commitment to rebuilding and compounding shareholder value through resilience and execution. Progress will be measured in strengthened fundamentals, expanded infrastructure capability, and positioning, not in short-term signals.

We will continue to update the market as milestones are reached.

Noah Hershcoviz

Chief Executive Officer

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC)

About HUB Cyber Security Ltd.

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC) is a global leader in confidential computing, AI-driven data fabric, and cybersecurity. HUB's Secured Data Fabric (SDF) empowers organizations to virtualize, secure, and analyze sensitive data across borders and silos generating real-time intelligence while meeting the highest regulatory standards. With operations across North America, Europe, and Israel, HUB partners with Fortune 100 companies, global banks, and sovereign institutions to secure the next generation of digital infrastructure.

