Nasdaq Renews Notified as Exclusive IR Communications Technology Partner for New Listings

Partnership: Five-year renewal of Notified’s exclusive partnership with Nasdaq to deliver complimentary IR communications services to qualifying new listings.

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notified today announced the renewal of its exclusive partnership with Nasdaq, extending its role as the preferred investor relations communications technology provider.

Building on a seven-year partnership, the agreement underscores Notified’s best-in-class technology and services as the preferred solution for public companies. The renewal supports new listings by delivering them an integrated IR Hub that brings together IR websites, earnings events, earnings releases, regulatory filings, analytics and a whistleblower hotline, helping investor relations teams operate more efficiently and communicate more effectively from the moment they enter the market.

“We’re proud to continue building with Nasdaq as their exclusive IR communications technology partner,” said Erik Carlson, President and CEO at Notified. “This decision reflects the trust we’ve earned by delivering modern, integrated solutions that help growing companies compete for attention, credibility and investor confidence. We give IR teams the tools they need to be visible, trusted and discoverable in an increasingly AI-driven information landscape.”

Notified and Nasdaq will also provide IR teams with practical guidance through IPO case studies, educational webinars and industry events, helping newly listed companies stay current on evolving best practices in the Answer Engine Economy.

To learn more about Notified’s IR Hub platform, click here.



Notified x Nasdaq Partnership: Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How Does This Partnership Benefit Investor Relations Teams?

The renewed partnership between Notified and Nasdaq delivers significant benefits by:

Providing a unified IR platform: Notified’s IR Hub consolidates all essential IR tools into one connected system, helping IROs work faster, communicate more effectively and achieve better outcomes.

This streamlines press release distribution, ensuring timely and broad communication to stakeholders while improving visibility in AI search and answer engines. Dedicated consultative service and support: Notified pairs each customer with a dedicated Customer Experience Manager (CEM), ensuring IR teams have expert guidance throughout their journey.

Access to latest best practices: Through joint initiatives such as case studies, webinars and events, IR teams will gain insights into the latest trends and strategies.





Why Is Notified the Leading IR Communications Provider?

Notified is the leading choice because it combines IR Hub, an AI-powered all-in-one IR platform, with dedicated, consultative service. This combination helps IR teams deliver compliant, reliable and high-quality communications and IR events without the manual work or risk that often comes with other providers. Notified is trusted by 50% of the Fortune 100 to run earnings calls, investor days, ESG events and annual shareholder meetings. Companies choose Notified because it provides a complete, full-service experience from planning to post-event analytics.



About Notified

We are Notified, and your story goes here. As the only technology partner dedicated to both investor relations and public relations professionals, we help you control and amplify your corporate narrative. Our fully integrated PR and IR platforms streamline every step—whether it's reaching the right media, press release distribution, and measurement or designing new IR websites, managing investor days, earnings releases, and regulatory filings. Connecting both worlds, GlobeNewswire is one of the world's largest and most trusted newswire distribution networks, serving leading organizations for over 30 years. Together, we empower communicators to inform a better world.

Notified is an affiliate of Equiniti Group Limited (EQ)

Media Contact

Caroline Smith

Caroline.smith@icrinc.com

