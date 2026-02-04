Pilot Unveils AI Accountant: A Major Leap Toward Artificial General Intelligence in Accounting

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pilot , the leader in AI-powered accounting and advisory solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) and startups, today announced the world’s first AI Accountant. As a fully autonomous system, the Pilot AI Accountant runs the entire bookkeeping process, from onboarding to monthly close, with zero human intervention. In an industry long constrained by manual processes, fragmented tooling, and limited access to high-quality financial expertise, Pilot’s AI Accountant empowers businesses with accurate, timely, and deeply contextual financials at a quality, scale, and speed that were previously impossible.

Legacy accounting firms rely on laborious manual processes to onboard customers, categorize transactions, reconcile accounts, close the books, and surface key trends and insights. As a result, they struggle to deliver speed, consistency, or scale. Business owners, in turn, suffer from the effects of high costs for poor quality. For the first time in history, Pilot's AI Accountant gives small business owners access to high-quality financials and advisory support at a price they can afford.

Pilot’s AI Accountant autonomously performs the full scope of bookkeeping and financial reporting end-to-end. It onboards businesses, configures accounting systems, closes historical books, handles edge cases, and produces a complete set of financial statements—including profit and loss (P&L), cash flow, and balance sheet—all without human involvement. Beyond standard bookkeeping, Pilot continuously analyzes financial activity to identify discrepancies, highlight meaningful changes, and surface issues for business owners to monitor, so nothing important is buried in the numbers.

The Pilot AI Accountant doesn’t just support accounting work; it does the work. It manages the entire bookkeeping lifecycle by applying Pilot’s operational knowledge and experience, gained from performing high-quality bookkeeping at scale for over 7,000 startups and small businesses over the past decade. By unifying industry-leading data, process, and execution in a single system, the AI Accountant applies expert-level rigor and delivers complete, audit-ready financials with the reliability of a seasoned professional and the efficiency of software.

“With the AI Accountant, businesses can be fully onboarded and have their books closed in hours, not weeks,” said Jessica McKellar, Founder and CEO of Pilot. “Customers get accurate financials and insights much faster, without compromising on quality or cost. And by automating the repetitive work, we give accountants more time to focus on higher-value advisory work.”

Key Features and Innovations

Advanced automation: Fully automates onboarding, transaction processing, and real-time financial reporting.

Fully automates onboarding, transaction processing, and real-time financial reporting. Human-level reasoning: Applies contextual decision-making to handle complex or unusual cases just like a senior accountant would.

Applies contextual decision-making to handle complex or unusual cases just like a senior accountant would. Seamless integration: Connects with banks, payroll, billing, and other financial platforms.

Connects with banks, payroll, billing, and other financial platforms. In-market today: Fully deployed and operational with real customers—no waitlists or beta programs.

Fully deployed and operational with real customers—no waitlists or beta programs. Financial insights on demand: Provides a 24/7 Pilot AI chat-based advisor for real-time, actionable guidance and insights into key business drivers and trends, such as month-over-month spend changes.

Provides a 24/7 Pilot AI chat-based advisor for real-time, actionable guidance and insights into key business drivers and trends, such as month-over-month spend changes. Auditable and transparent: Every transaction and decision is logged, providing transaction-level visibility and a full audit history for businesses to review or adjust as needed, going far beyond traditional monthly reports.

Empowering Local Accountants

For local bookkeepers and accountants looking to support small businesses in their communities, Pilot's AI Accountant handles everything from categorizing hundreds of transactions to ticking and tying payroll liabilities. Work that spans data entry through complex reconciliations is now done in minutes instead of hours—freeing accountants to focus on growing their practice and helping clients achieve their goals.

With the launch of the AI Accountant, Pilot is redefining the future of accounting by delivering fully autonomous, superior financial operations at scale. This is a pivotal step toward Artificial General Intelligence in accounting, enabling faster, meticulous, and more accessible financial insights for businesses at any stage.

For business owners, founders and independent accounting firms looking to leverage Pilot's AI Accountant to run better financial operations, get in touch with Pilot at https://pilot.com.



About Pilot

Pilot helps small businesses and startups run better financial operations with accurate accounting and expert advisory, delivered through AI automation and human oversight. The Pilot platform is powered by a proprietary dataset of millions of human-verified transactions, enabling unmatched automation, real-time benchmarking, and actionable insights, all reviewed by US-based accounting and finance experts. Backed by Sequoia, Index Ventures, Stripe, and Jeff Bezos, Pilot is defining the future of accounting for small businesses and the accountants who serve them. Learn more at https://pilot.com .

