Coder and World Wide Technology Partner to Accelerate Secure Enterprise AI Development Transformation

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coder , the leader in self-hosted, AI development infrastructure for the enterprise, and World Wide Technology (WWT), a premier global technology solutions provider, today announced a strategic partnership to help organizations rapidly modernize, optimize, and secure their AI development workflows across complex, large-scale hybrid cloud operations.

As AI tooling becomes integral to software development, highly regulated enterprises face friction between modern developer workflows and the infrastructure and security controls required to govern them. AI-powered IDEs, large-scale data science workflows, and autonomous coding agents demand access to sensitive code, data, and credentials at a scale that traditional laptop-based or ad hoc cloud setups cannot sustain. Coder and WWT have joined forces to accelerate AI-driven innovation in the enterprise while keeping development within secure environments.

The partnership combines Coder’s self-hosted, agent-ready development platform with WWT’s extensive expertise in enterprise infrastructure, integration, and secure deployment. Together, the companies are enabling software and data science teams to run modern AI development workflows across any cloud or infrastructure of choice with consistent governance, performance and controls — across public cloud, hybrid, on-premises, and air-gapped environments.

“Enterprises are moving beyond isolated AI experiments and into real production workflows, but what’s missing is a governed foundation that supports modern AI development across every environment that enterprises operate in,” said Rob Whiteley, CEO of Coder. “By partnering with WWT, we are enabling the world’s largest and most security-conscious organizations to accelerate their AI initiatives. WWT’s proven ability to integrate sophisticated solutions into demanding environments, especially in air-gapped and hybrid data centers, makes them the ideal partner to deliver the Coder platform to enterprises where security, governance, efficiency, and performance are non-negotiable.”

Through the partnership, Coder and WWT will help enterprises address three core AI development challenges:

Enterprise-grade AI and data science environments



Organizations can migrate foundational AI and data science development from fragmented local laptop setups into centralized, reproducible environments that align with production infrastructure, including GPU-enabled, on-premises, and air-gapped data centers.

Secure execution of AI-powered developer tools



Modern AI IDEs and assistants run inside isolated, policy-controlled environments that protect source code, models, credentials, and datasets while preserving the developer experience engineers expect.

Governed use of autonomous coding agents



Teams can deploy autonomous and semi-autonomous coding agents with defined execution boundaries, auditable activity, and controlled access to internal systems, enabling parallel development without introducing unmanaged risk.

WWT will provide consulting, architecture design, and implementation services to help customers deploy and scale Coder across complex enterprise environments. Customers can also validate deployments through WWT’s Advanced Technology Center, ensuring AI development workflows are production-ready before broad rollout.

“Enterprises want to unlock the productivity benefits of AI while moving toward AI Native Engineering — without introducing new operational or security risks,” said Bob Olwig, executive vice president of partnerships at WWT. “Coder provides the execution layer needed to unify human and agent workflows across the software lifecycle. WWT brings the infrastructure and consulting expertise to deploy this capability securely across cloud, hybrid, and air gapped environments at enterprise scale, giving customers a trusted path to full SDLC transformation and operating‑model change.”

The joint solution is now available to customers worldwide. Learn how Coder and WWT give developers secure, high-performance environments for modern AI development: https://www.wwt.com/partner/coder-technologies-inc/overview .

About Coder

Coder is the leading open-source platform for AI development Infrastructure, enabling enterprises to securely run human and AI-driven development workflows in consistent, governed environments. Coder provides self-hosted, agent-ready workspaces that unify developer productivity and platform governance. With Coder, enterprises can confidently evolve from human-only development to AI-assisted and autonomous workflows—without sacrificing security, compliance, or performance. Learn more at coder.com .

About World Wide Technology (WWT)

World Wide Technology (WWT) is a technology solution provider with $20 billion in annual revenue that provides digital strategy, innovative technology solutions, and supply chain services to large public and private organizations around the globe. Based in St. Louis, WWT employs approximately 10,000 employees and operates over 4 million square feet of warehousing, distribution, and integration space strategically located around the world.

