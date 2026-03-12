Coder Wins 2026 ChannelVision AI Award for Partner Relationship Innovation

AUSTIN, Texas, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coder , the leader in AI development infrastructure, today announced it has been named a 2026 ChannelVision AI Award winner in the Next-Gen Partner Relationship Management (PRM) category. The award recognizes Coder’s innovative approach to building an AI-enabled partner ecosystem that accelerates the adoption of modern developer infrastructure and supports the growing demand for agentic development.

The CVAI Awards honor technologies that leverage artificial intelligence to deliver meaningful innovation across the channel. Coder was recognized for its AI-enabled partner engagement model, which helps integrators, consultants, and service providers build and scale solutions on the Coder platform while reducing friction across the partner lifecycle.

Through an automated PRM platform, partners gain real-time visibility into opportunities, direct collaboration with Coder teams, and streamlined access to program updates, product announcements, and sales engagement resources. The system integrates directly with Coder’s CRM to surface live deal status, eliminating manual follow-ups and enabling partners to stay aligned throughout the sales cycle.

In addition, partners gain access to Blink, Coder’s AI agent framework, which provides real-time technical and sales enablement. Blink enables partners to quickly access architecture guidance, product knowledge, and deployment insights, which support faster solution development and more effective customer engagement.

“Coder’s AI-assisted partner model reflects the growing shift toward agentic development, where AI agents support developers and platform teams throughout the software lifecycle,” said Tim Cleary, head of partnerships at Coder. “This award highlights the effectiveness of our innovative, AI-first approach. By combining secure development environments with AI-enabled partner collaboration, Coder helps organizations adopt modern developer platforms while enabling partners to deliver repeatable, high-value solutions.”

Since launching the program, Coder has processed 50+ new partner opportunities and automated more than 1,800 partner communications, while achieving 65%+ email open rates and 95% engagement on partner announcement threads. This demonstrates the impact of automation and real-time collaboration on partner engagement.

The ChannelVision CVAI Awards recognize organizations that are pushing the boundaries of AI-driven innovation across the channel ecosystem. Visit the website to learn more about how Coder has incorporated AI into its partner strategies.

Coder is the leading platform for AI development Infrastructure, enabling enterprises to securely run human and AI-driven development workflows in consistent, governed environments. Trusted by organizations like Dropbox, Morgan Stanley, and Netflix, Coder provides self-hosted, agent-ready workspaces that unify developer productivity and platform governance. With Coder, enterprises can confidently evolve from human-only development to AI-assisted and autonomous workflows—without sacrificing security, compliance, or performance.

