Carlos Moreira Presented SEALSQ’s Sovereign Root-to-Quantum Platform at Tech&Fest

SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology ardware and software products, today announced that its CEO, Carlos Moreira, during his keynote at Tech&Fest (Progress Stage), presented the strategic vision and technical progress of a vertically integrated sovereign root-to-quantum security platform currently under development.

Addressing the accelerating risks posed by quantum computing to embedded and mission-critical systems, Mr. Moreira emphasized the urgency of preparing for Q-Day, the moment when quantum capabilities render today’s cryptography obsolete. He outlined Europe’s need to act decisively to secure its digital, industrial, defense, and space infrastructures through sovereign technologies.

The platform developed by SEALSQ is engineered as an end-to-end chain of trust, anchored in hardware and extending from secure semiconductor design to post-quantum cryptography, trusted provisioning, lifecycle governance, and quantum connectivity. At its foundation lies a hardware-embedded Root of Trust, integrated directly into secure microcontrollers, secure elements, and TPM-class devices. This silicon-level trust anchor ensures immutable identity, secure boot, protected key generation, and resistance to physical and logical attacks.

Building on this foundation, SEALSQ integrates post-quantum cryptographic mechanisms, including quantum-resistant key exchange, digital signatures, and hybrid cryptographic schemes, optimized for constrained embedded environments. The architecture enforces cryptographic agility, enabling secure transition as standards evolve and quantum threats mature.

A distinctive capability of the platform is its extension into sovereign quantum connectivity. SEALSQ’s platform connects quantum nodes along a proprietary quantum highway, enabling authenticated, hardware-anchored interaction between quantum systems and classical infrastructures. Each quantum node is cryptographically bound to a silicon Root of Trust, ensuring integrity, secure participation, and protection against rogue node insertion or supply-chain compromise.

The platform further secures the entire lifecycle of devices and systems, from manufacturing and personalization to deployment, operation, cryptographic updates, and decommissioning, ensuring long-term resilience and operational control over decades.

“This is not just a technology stack,” said Mr. Moreira. “It is a sovereign digital aircraft carrier, a defense-grade capability that allows Europe to project trust, secure its critical systems, and preserve strategic autonomy in the quantum era.”

By vertically integrating secure silicon, post-quantum cryptography, trusted manufacturing, and quantum-node connectivity, SEALSQ’s root-to-quantum platform positions Europe to protect defense, aerospace, space, energy, and industrial systems without reliance on non-sovereign technologies.

