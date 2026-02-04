American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Opens Premier Content Library for Global Licensing

ROSEMONT, Ill., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) is now offering its highly regarded educational materials and evidence-based clinical practice guidelines for global licensing. AAOS has partnered with content licensing agency MEI Global, LLC (MEIG) to connect publishers, digital platforms, and healthcare organizations with these trusted orthopaedic resources.

Available for licensing are AAOS' continuing education materials, including text, video, SCORM-compliant modules, and white-labeled training content, along with the organization's evidence-based clinical practice guidelines. These resources serve as essential references for orthopaedic surgeons and healthcare professionals managing musculoskeletal conditions worldwide.

MEIG will identify new licensing partnerships to expand the reach of AAOS' trusted educational resources – from continuing medical education delivered through the AAOS’ Annual Meeting and courses nationwide to its comprehensive library of publications and digital materials. By connecting these resources with publishers, platforms, and healthcare organizations globally, MEIG will enable medical professionals at every career stage to access AAOS content at the point of educational need. MEIG will also open new licensing pathways for AAOS clinical practice guidelines, evidence-based recommendations that reflect AAOS’ rigorous approach to clinical evidence.

“AAOS is committed to delivering high-quality, evidence-based education that supports lifelong learning and improves patient outcomes,” said Brian Moore, vice president, AAOS Product. “Our expanded collaboration with MEIG supports that commitment by helping make our educational resources more accessible to new audiences. Their leadership in content licensing will be critical as we identify strong distribution partners and extend the global impact of AAOS education.”

“Continuing education and clinical practice materials from the AAOS are essential for medical professionals committed to providing the highest quality musculoskeletal care,” said Chris Broekhoff, president of MEIG. “AAOS has developed an exceptional suite of products to support that mission. We are honored for the chance to work with such highly respected content, and excited for the challenges and opportunities inherent in uncovering new distribution channels and approaches to advance knowledge and improve musculoskeletal health.”

About AAOS

With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world’s largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients in their daily practices. AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related musculoskeletal healthcare issues; and it leads the healthcare discussion on advancing quality. For more information, email media@aaos.org.

About MEI Global, LLC

MEI Global is a content licensing agency that provides a suite of services to help publishers reach new audiences, without cannibalizing existing revenue streams. MEIG assists publishers with strategic decision making through a lens of revenue growth, brand extension, and intellectual property protection.

For additional information, contact Senior Vice President of Business Development Nancy Davis Kho at ndkho@MEIGlobalLLC.com.