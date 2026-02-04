Work Truck Solutions Names Cory Nacke As Company’s First Chief Customer Officer

Chico, CA, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Work Truck Solutions ®, the leading commercial vehicle authority, announced the appointment of Cory Nacke as its new Chief Customer Officer, a role created in response to the company’s continued growth, along with their commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. This addition underscores Work Truck Solutions’ focus on mindful, sustainable expansion.



In this new role, Nacke will oversee Customer Success Management (CSM) and Onboarding, plus expand industry-needed Professional Services. His leadership will drive both internal and partner collaboration to ensure a seamless customer journey.



“With growth comes the need to expand our breadth of experience,” said Aaron Johnson, CEO of Work Truck Solutions. “Recent organizational changes across research and development, engineering, and product have positioned us to keep innovating new and better ways to bring stakeholders together. Cory’s leadership will help unify our customer‑facing teams and further elevate the value we deliver to all of our partners across the commercial vehicle ecosystem.”



Nacke brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in automotive software and customer engagement, covering many areas including CRM, digital marketing, equity mining, operations lead management, and data mining. He has led teams through major platform transitions and customer‑centric transformations, always focusing on a customer-first approach, which aligns well with the mindset at Work Truck Solutions. His unique background gives him a deep understanding of the key role interconnection plays across service-related teams, particularly as an organization expands.



“I’m excited to be joining this group,” Nacke said. “My goal is to provide the best possible experience for our customers. With such a strong reputation, I look forward to building on the exceptional foundation the customer service team, and Work Truck Solutions overall, have established throughout the industry.”



About Work Truck Solutions

Work Truck Solutions provides a smart technology platform that enables all stakeholders in the commercial vehicle ecosystem - dealers, OEMs, upfitters, and distributors - to efficiently serve the businesses and fleet managers who need work trucks and vans. With innovative solutions covering numerous areas such as one-stop inventory management, operational analytics, and digital marketing, Work Truck Solutions helps those in the commercial vehicle space, no matter their role in the supply chain, increase visibility and efficiency so businesses can focus on doing their jobs.

Attachment