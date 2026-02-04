nuVizz Unifies Retail Shipping From Carrier Networks to Store Delivery

ATLANTA, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nuVizz , a leading innovator in last-mile transportation management solutions (TMS), today announced two successful adoptions of its unified platform across the retail sector, helping logistics providers and retailers modernize carrier networks, standardize execution and deliver end-to-end visibility.

“Retail logistics no longer moves in straight lines,” said Guru Rao, CEO, nuVizz. “Retailers and their logistics partners operate across dense carrier networks, cross-docks and stores. nuVizz was designed to aggregate those networks into a single execution layer, rather than forcing them into rigid hub-and-spoke models.”

In one national deployment, a large North American 4PL supporting retail growth had expanded through acquisitions, resulting in multiple TMS platforms, customer portals and regional workflows. While coverage increased, visibility across linehaul, cross-docks, relays and final delivery suffered. These challenges resulted in consistency with pricing, billing and service levels.

By integrating nuVizz as a unified last-mile TMS across its carrier ecosystem, the organization has begun to standardize order intake, routing, driver execution and billing while delivering a single customer portal with milestone-based tracking across all delivery legs. nuVizz is now set to enable centralized governance without disrupting regional operations, creating a scalable foundation for first, middle and last-mile execution.

“Network growth doesn’t have to mean operational sprawl,” Rao added. “When carriers, drivers and customers all operate on the same execution platform, you get consistency without sacrificing flexibility.”

That same platform approach has been extended directly into retail store distribution. A leading U.S. specialty retailer operating more than 100 carrier-operated cross-dock locations and over 1,800 stores relied on regional carriers to support rapid inventory turnover and frequent promotions, but lacked a standardized execution and visibility framework connecting terminals to stores.

nuVizz was implemented as a single execution layer spanning inbound terminal operations through final store delivery. Cross-dock receiving, staging and dispatch were digitized, carrier hand-offs standardized and real-time delivery visibility extended to store teams. With accurate ETAs, proactive exception alerts and electronic proof of delivery, store operations gained the ability to plan labor, protect receiving windows and improve shelf readiness during peak periods.

“Retail execution ultimately succeeds or fails at the store,” Rao said. “By connecting terminal execution directly to store outcomes, we are now helping retailers protect inventory availability and deliver a more consistent in-store experience.”

Across carrier networks and retail distribution environments, nuVizz provides a single TMS platform that unifies transportation execution, visibility and analytics. This single point-of-truth reduces manual effort, improves compliance and enables faster exception resolution across complex retail logistics networks.

To learn more about how nuVizz is solving retail shipping end-to-end download the full case studies on the nuVizz here:

Transforming a National Carrier Network for Retailers with nuVizz’s Unified Last-MileTMS and Retail Store Distribution Network Transformation with nuVizz’s Unified Last-Mile TMS .

About nuVizz

nuVizz lights the way to better delivery and transportation logistics. From the first mile to the last mile-and everything in between – we’re trailblazers in supply chain optimization and digitization. Infinitely flexible, the nuVizz SaaS platform drives visibility, control, cost savings and a better customer experience across the fulfillment lifecycle.

Our single-minded mission: simple, sustainable transportation solutions for every business on the planet. Go further, grow faster. For more information, visit nuvizz.com .

