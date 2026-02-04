Two Liars. One Love Story. Zero Chance It Ends the Way They Planned.

Charleston, SC, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Liar Liar, Lucy Lee introduces Lena Dodd, a twenty-nine-year-old who is broke, jobless, and out of second chances. Her compulsive lying has burned every bridge she’s ever built. So, when she stumbles across The Greatest Modern Love Story, an online contest promising $100,000, she enters on a whim—and to her complete surprise, wins.

That surprise quickly turns to panic when Lena realizes she didn’t read the fine print. The prize includes a full digital campaign—complete with cameras, interviews, and public appearances—featuring the real couple behind the story. Scrambling to produce a believable soulmate, Lena turns to Mac McGreggor, a charming narcissist she met at Liars Anonymous and the only person who can match her in deceit.

Their agreement is simple: fake a relationship for three months, split the money, and walk away. For Mac, though, the deal comes with an added bonus—a chance to finally date the woman who’s always kept him at a distance. As the performance intensifies and the line between truth and fiction blurs, Lena and Mac begin to question what’s real—and whether love is worth the risk.



Key themes in Liar Liar include:

- The consequences of compulsive lying

- The search for self-acceptance and redemption

- The complexities of modern relationships

- The blurred lines between truth and fiction

- The transformative power of love



With wit and insight, Lucy Lee crafts a story of two deeply flawed characters navigating the chaos of their lives. “In a world where lies can lead to unexpected truths,” Lee says, “love has a way of surprising us.”



Can two professional liars pull off the greatest modern love story—without falling for the lie, or each other?



Liar Liar is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

Website: www.lucyleellc.com

Instagram: @authorlucylee

About the Author : Lucy Lee is a creative partnership of two sisters who share a passion for storytelling and design. Blending backgrounds in creative and scientific writing, photography, and multimedia, they collaborate across many different disciplines. Raised in Florida, they both live with their husbands and families. When not working on their next project, they can be found consuming all aspects of media, cooking, and traveling. Liar Liar is their debut novel together.

