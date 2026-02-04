DP World to Lead Supply Chain Intelligence Workshop at Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit 2026

London, UK – 4 February – Senior supply chain, logistics and sustainability leaders attending Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit 2026 are invited to take part in a dedicated workshop with DP World , focused on how supply chain intelligence can drive cost savings, strengthen resilience and accelerate decarbonisation across global value chains.

The workshop , titled “Supply Chain Intelligence: Driving Savings, Resilience, and Decarbonisation with DP World,” will take place on 5 March 2026 from 09:30–10:30 (GMT) at the Queen Elizabeth II Centre, Westminster, London. It forms part of Sustainability LIVE’s programme exploring the practical tools and strategies organisations need to move from climate ambition to execution.

Turning data into action across global supply chains

Global supply chains are operating in an increasingly complex environment, shaped by geopolitical uncertainty, cost volatility, regulatory pressure and rising expectations on emissions reduction. Supply chain leaders are now required to deliver financial performance, operational resilience and measurable decarbonisation outcomes in parallel.

Supply chain intelligence plays a central role in achieving these objectives. By improving visibility across sourcing, logistics and operations, organisations can identify inefficiencies, anticipate risk and make more informed decisions that reduce both cost and carbon.

This workshop with DP World will examine how data-driven insight supports more resilient, efficient and lower-carbon supply chains, drawing on real-world experience from one of the world’s largest logistics and supply chain operators.





Workshop focus: performance, resilience and decarbonisation

Designed as a practical and insight-led session, the workshop will explore how supply chain intelligence can be applied across complex, global networks to support both commercial and sustainability goals.

Topics covered will include:

How supply chain intelligence can uncover cost-saving opportunities across sourcing, transport and logistics



Using data and insight to strengthen resilience and manage risk across global supply networks



Supporting decarbonisation through smarter sourcing, route optimisation and logistics decisions



Aligning sustainability objectives with operational performance and long-term value creation



Participants will gain a clearer understanding of how improved visibility and intelligence enable better decision-making across the supply chain, supporting both short-term performance and long-term transition goals.

Who should attend

The workshop is designed for senior leaders working at the intersection of:

Supply chain and logistics strategy



Procurement and operational performance



Sustainability, decarbonisation and climate strategy



It is particularly relevant for organisations seeking practical insight into balancing cost, resilience and emissions reduction across complex value chains.

Places are limited, and attendance is by invitation only.

“Supply chain intelligence is becoming essential to delivering both commercial performance and credible decarbonisation,” said Glen White, CEO at BizClik. “This workshop with DP World is designed to give leaders practical insight into how data-driven decision-making strengthens resilience, reduces cost and supports measurable climate outcomes across global value chains.”

Event details

Workshop: Supply Chain Intelligence: Driving Savings, Resilience, and Decarbonisation with DP World

Date: 5 March 2026

Time: 09:30–10:30 (GMT)

Venue: Queen Elizabeth II Centre, Westminster, London

Part of: Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit 2026

Register your interest here.

About Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit 2026

Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit brings together senior leaders, policymakers and solution providers to examine the strategies, tools and innovations shaping the transition to a net-zero economy, with a focus on delivery, accountability and measurable impact.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars and live events across sustainability, technology, procurement, fintech and AI.

