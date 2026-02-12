Supply Chain Digital’s Latest Issue Features World-Leading Transport Solution Provider, Scania

The latest issue spotlights global leaders, breakthrough technologies and strategies shaping the future of logistics, sourcing, agriculture, sustainability and much more

London - 12 February 2026 - BizClik, a global B2B media and events company, has released the latest issue of Supply Chain Digital .





Scania: Logistics to the Millimetre

Autonomous vehicles are reshaping the future of supply chain logistics, and Scania is leading the charge.

This feature reflects on landmark demonstrations, from millimetre-perfect stunts with Red Bull to real-world hub-to-hub road tests, that showcase the precision and safety of AI-driven trucks.

“Transport is a cornerstone of our daily lives, and with that comes enormous responsibility,” Peter Hafmar, Head of Autonomous Solutions at Scania.

It also shares insights on how the company is using autonomous technology to address driver shortages, boost operational efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

With commercial mining trucks set for 2026 and continuous testing on public roads, Scania is illustrating how self-driving freight can deliver safer, more sustainable and round-the-clock logistics, offering a glimpse of the future of transportation.

Dale Creaser: How Direct Farmer Partnerships and Climate-Smart Agriculture are Reshaping Sustainable Sourcing at Mars

Throughout his career, Dale Creaser has been at the forefront of transforming Mars Food & Nutrition’s rice supply chain, where environmental impact, farmer livelihoods, and global food security intersect.

“When sustainability makes business sense for everyone in the supply chain, adoption accelerates,” Dale Creaser, Vice President of Global Supply Chain at Mars Food & Nutrition.

In this feature, Dale reflects on the strategies that have driven meaningful agricultural change, from geographic diversification and climate-smart farming practices to cost-sharing models that enable farmer adoption.

He shares insights on integrating science, technology and long-term thinking into procurement, balancing sustainability with supply reliability. It’s a behind-the-scenes look at how a family-owned business is reshaping rice sourcing to feed billions sustainably while reducing emissions and water use.

Editorial Highlights

Top 10: Third-Party Logistics (3PL) Companies ( p. 26 )

) EVENT GUIDE: Everything You Need to Know About Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The Net Zero Summit ( p. 44 )

Everything You Need to Know About Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The Net Zero Summit ( ) How Kuehne+Nagel Aerospace Ensures Every Second Counts ( p. 76 )

) Are Supply Chains Finance’s New Boardroom Boss? ( p.92 )

) Ferrari’s FI Logistics: The Race Beyond the Track ( p. 102 )

) How Predictive Analytics is Driving Supply Chain Resilience ( p. 114 )

) SPECIAL REPORT: Strategic Partnerships – Powering Supply Chain Progress ( p. 122 )





About the Sustainability and Supply Chain Portfolio

BizClik’s Sustainability and Supply Chain portfolio of five magazines is a trusted source of truth and a leading voice across these industries.

Together, Sustainability Magazine , EV Magazine , Supply Chain Digital , Procurement Magazine and Manufacturing Digital provide authoritative insights, shape industry conversations and influence decision-makers across sustainability, manufacturing and supply chain sectors.

Looking Ahead: 2026 Events

BizClik is preparing for its annual global summits dedicated to driving sustainability and the future of the supply chain. First up for 2026 is Procurement and Supply Chain LIVE: The Net Zero Summit, co-located with Sustainability LIVE – a two-day conference and expo for senior executives shaping the future of decarbonisation.

Bringing together over 2,000 in-person and virtual attendees, the event will spotlight the critical intersection between sustainability and supply chains, bringing together procurement, supply chain, and sustainability professionals to accelerate collective impact.

