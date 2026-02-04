Transgene Announces Financial Calendar for 2026

Strasbourg, France, February 4, 2026, 5:45 p.m. CET – Transgene (Euronext Paris: TNG) a biotech company that designs and develops virus-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announces its financial reporting and Annual shareholders’ meeting dates for 2026:

March 24, 2026: 2025 Fiscal Year Results

April 29, 2026: First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

May 13, 2026: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting

September 24, 2026: First Half 2026 Financial Results

November 9, 2026: Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

