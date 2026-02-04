Angle Advisors announces Kremin has been acquired by Threadlock Precision

Birmingham, MI, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angle Advisors is pleased to announce that Kremin, Inc. (“Kremin”), a CNC machining business that serves the aerospace, defense, and medical markets, has been acquired by Threadlock Precision. Threadlock Precision is a growing network of precision manufacturing companies backed by the D. E. Shaw group. Angle Advisors acted as the exclusive investment banking advisor to Kremin in completing the transaction.

Founded in 1983, Kremin is a precision CNC manufacturing company based in Frankenmuth, MI. Kremin specializes in tight-tolerance, high-volume, swiss machining and milling of complex aerospace, defense, and medical components, and electrical assemblies for the dimensional stone industry, and is certified to AS9100D.

"Joining Threadlock represents a major milestone for Kremin and our customers,” said Mike Grossi, President and CEO of Kremin. “I could never have gotten here without Angle Advisors and I’m extremely thankful for their guidance from start to finish. Angle’s industry knowledge, transaction expertise, and support were critical to this successful outcome, and I couldn’t have asked for a better team of advisors."

Threadlock Precision is a U.S.-based precision manufacturing network. Its leadership team combines operational know-how with investment expertise to provide network companies the tools to modernize, scale, and strengthen their positions in aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Learn more at www.ThreadlockPrecision.com.

About Angle Advisors LLC

Angle Advisors, with offices in the United States, Germany, and China, specializes in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory and capital raising services with a particular emphasis on the industrials and services sectors. The firm’s professionals have completed over 310 transactions since 2009 for multinational corporations, privately held companies, private equity funds, and public sector clients.

