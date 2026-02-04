LACERA Boards Unanimously Appoint Luis A. Lugo as Chief Executive Officer

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boards of Retirement and Investments of the Los Angeles County Employees Retirement Association (LACERA) today announced the appointment of Luis A. Lugo as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Lugo served as Acting Chief Executive Officer since March 2025. He joined LACERA in July 2021 as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and has played a central leadership role in advancing organizational performance, operational excellence, and strategic priorities.

“Luis has demonstrated exceptional leadership, clarity of vision, and an unwavering commitment to LACERA’s mission,” said James P. Harris, Chair of the Board of Retirement. “During a period of transition, he provided thoughtful stewardship. The Board is confident that Luis is the right leader to guide LACERA forward on behalf of our members, retirees, and employers.”

Throughout his tenure at LACERA, Mr. Lugo has emphasized customer experience, workforce engagement, technology modernization, and results-based accountability, consistent with LACERA’s Values. As Acting CEO, he ensured uninterrupted service delivery, strengthened enterprise-wide collaboration, and continued progress on strategic initiatives critical to the system's long-term sustainability.

“Luis brings a deep understanding of public service, operational excellence, and collaborative leadership,” said Shawn R. Kehoe, Chair of the Board of Investments. “He has earned the trust of the Boards, staff, members, and other stakeholders through his actions and emphasis on organizational effectiveness. We are confident in his ability to lead LACERA with integrity, discipline, and a strong focus on long-term outcomes.”

Mr. Lugo brings more than two decades of experience across the public, private, and healthcare sectors and over a decade of executive level experience. Prior to joining LACERA, he was the Chief Operating Officer at the Public Employees Retirement Association of Minnesota and Vice President of Operations at Intelligere Inc. He also held leadership roles at the University of Minnesota Physicians and the Social Security Administration. His background includes enterprise-wide strategic planning, operational transformation, financial management, and stakeholder engagement at scale.

“I am sincerely honored by the Board’s confidence and grateful for the opportunity to serve as Chief Executive Officer,” said Luis A. Lugo. “LACERA’s mission is both meaningful and enduring, and I am committed to working alongside our Boards and dedicated staff to safeguard retirement security, deliver exceptional service, and uphold responsible stewardship for generations to come.”

