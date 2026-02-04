ISN® Earns Stevie® Awards for Excellence in Customer Support and Training

DALLAS, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISN , the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, received two prestigious honors in the 20th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service . The company received a Gold Stevie Award in the “Contact Center of the Year” category and a Silver Stevie Award in the “Training Team of the Year” category, bringing ISN’s total to 22 Stevie Awards earned over the past 10 years.

“Providing world-class service and helping our customers succeed is a top priority,” said Marie Anderson, Chief Customer Success Officer at ISN. “Earning a Stevie Award, and in multiple categories, is a testament to the dedication of ISN’s Customer Service team supporting thousands of customers and their employees worldwide. Through responsive support and continued employee education from our industry-leading internal training programs, ISN’s mission remains focused on helping our customers protect people and responsibly source goods and services.”

ISN’s Customer Service team received praise from the Stevie Awards judges for its “holistic approach” to service delivery and employee development, balancing customer success, quality assurance, and employee experience. Judges noted ISN’s ability to optimize quality of service through employee engagement and operational innovation to achieve industry-leading Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), highlighting how the company is leveraging technology to reduce communication wrap-up time by more than 60% while sustaining customer satisfaction at scale. One judge noted, “The entry effectively demonstrates ISN’s global scale, operational excellence, and commitment to customer and employee experience.”

The Silver Stevie Award recognized ISN’s Employee Development, Growth, and Excellence (EDGE) Training team for its comprehensive onboarding and scalable training model. In 2025, the team delivered 14 EDGE classes, supporting more than 400 employees across nine international offices and eight job roles. Judges highlighted ISN’s commitment to continuous education, calling the team “top notch” and “setting the global standard for contractor management onboarding,” noting the strength of its curriculum and impact across international teams.

“The remarkable scores achieved by this year’s Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service winners reflect the extraordinary levels of excellence, innovation, and customer impact they deliver,” said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. “We proudly join the judges in congratulating and celebrating these outstanding organizations and professionals on their achievements.”

For more information on ISN’s award-winning software and services, visit isn.com .

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 25 years of experience connecting 900 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 90,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld® , a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One® , a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower® , a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 12 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com .

Media Contact

Alyssa Bruce

Walker Sands for ISN

isnpr@walkersands.com