ISN® Showcases Leading Company Processes Driving Measurable Impact

DALLAS, Feb. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISN , the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, continues to highlight how industry leaders are turning insights into action in the recently released edition of The Orange Book, The Journey in Best-in-Class Contractor Management. In Section Three, Implementing Processes for Measurable Impact, ISN details leading indicators, field verification, and digital oversight organizations use to help improve contractor management processes and jobsite safety.

“Best-in-class companies are achieving measurable results by pairing actionable data-driven insights with execution at the front lines,” said Dag Yemenu, Chief Technology Officer at ISN. “These organizations are using proactive indicators and proven processes to help prevent incidents, strengthen performance, and build lasting operational resilience.”

ISN’s latest publication features world-class companies who integrate leading indicators, workforce management, and accountability across every layer of their operations:

Yara International implemented RAVS 360™ to assess the implementation of its contractors’ HSE policies in the field and help improve workforce training, knowledge, competency, and understanding of company safety culture.



implemented RAVS 360™ to assess the implementation of its contractors’ HSE policies in the field and help improve workforce training, knowledge, competency, and understanding of company safety culture. CPKC promoted continual improvement and empowered its workforce to identify possible workplace hazards and implement corrective actions through the in-depth review of contractor safety programs, training records, and hazard controls. Results show CPKC contractors who completed a RAVS 360 assessment have an 18% lower Total Recordable Frequency than CPKC contractors who have not.



promoted continual improvement and empowered its workforce to identify possible workplace hazards and implement corrective actions through the in-depth review of contractor safety programs, training records, and hazard controls. Results show CPKC contractors who completed a RAVS 360 assessment have an 18% lower Total Recordable Frequency than CPKC contractors who have not. U.S. Sugar digitized its contractor onboarding and site-entry process through ISNetworld®, enabling real-time qualification verification, automated badging, and a 99% contractor compliance rate during maintenance shutdowns, with more than 21,000 badge scans and 194,800 contractor work hours tracked in 2025.





Each case demonstrates how integrating data with workforce engagement drives measurable improvement across safety, compliance, and productivity. The Orange Book also emphasizes how leading organizations are moving beyond lagging metrics to focus on proactive indicators such as hazard identification, near misses, and safety culture maturity – key drivers of serious injury and fatality (SIF) reduction.

“By embedding accountability into daily operations and empowering workers with data and technology, ISN’s customers are showing how measurable impact benefits Hiring Clients and contractors,” said Kim Holly, Chief Business Development Officer at ISN. “These companies are helping prove when leadership engagement, contractor management processes, and field performance align, continuous improvement follows.”

To learn how leading companies are improving workplace safety, download a copy of The Orange Book here. For more information on ISN’s industry-leading software and services, visit isn.com .

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 25 years of experience connecting 900 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 90,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN’s brands include ISNetworld ®, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One ®, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower ®, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 12 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com .