Betolar to Present at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference February 5th

NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betolar Oyj (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: BETOLAR; OTCQX: BTLRF), a circular economy and material technology company based in Finland, focused on metal extraction and circular materials, today announced that Tuija Kalpala, President & CEO and Mikko Wirkkala, CFO, will present live at the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on February 5, 2026

DATE: February 5th

TIME: 9:30 am (ET)

Recent Company Highlights

Betolar publishes its Financial Statements Release for January-December 2025 on Thursday 5 February 2026

Betolar receives a significant order for an infrastructure project

Betolar’s new metal extraction technology to support Anglo American’s drive towards circularity



About Betolar

Betolar is a circular economy and materials technology company. The company has groundbreaking technology to recover critical and strategic metals from industrial wastes. Through its metal extraction technology, valuable metals are recovered from mine tailings and unutilized industrial sidestreams. The remaining material is processed into a binder that replaces cement, thereby creating two new revenue streams from waste while simultaneously reducing the customer’s environmental liabilities.

In addition, Betolar sells circular economy materials for applications in the construction and mining industries. The company’s Geoprime® geopolymer solution replaces cement in concrete products with low carbon binders produced from industrial sidestreams. AI based analytics optimize material performance and enable predictive modelling for sustainable production. By building circular economy value chains and enabling environmentally responsible industrial ecosystems globally, Betolar delivers significant benefits to both industry and society. The company’s mission is to accelerate the decarbonization of industry by reducing CO₂ emissions and minimizing the use of virgin natural resources through breakthrough technologies.

Betolar was founded in 2016 and is domiciled in Kannonkoski, Finland. Betolar is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market, and its shares are also traded in the United States on the OTCQX International marketplace. For more information www.betolar.com.

